- Season two of Central Park will get eight new episodes.
- Three new episodes will be available to stream on March 4.
- New episodes will be available every Friday.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the second season of the hit show "Central Park' will return to our screens on March 4 and there's a new teaser to check out, too.
Announced via Newsroom post, the second half of the show's second season will premiere for Apple TV+ subscribers in a matter of weeks but nobody has to wait that long to get a taste for what's coming!
While three new episodes will be available on March 4 viewers will also get a new episode every Friday from April 8 until the season is complete. Eight new episodes will stream in total as Central Park competes for viewers alongside the best roster of Apple TV+ shows ever.
As season two of "Central Park" unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You can of course watch Apple TV+ content on just about anything these days including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. Streaming sticks, smart TVs, and game consoles are all a good bet for an Apple TV+ app, too.
