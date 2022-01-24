Announced via Newsroom post , the second half of the show's second season will premiere for Apple TV+ subscribers in a matter of weeks but nobody has to wait that long to get a taste for what's coming!

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the second season of the hit show "Central Park' will return to our screens on March 4 and there's a new teaser to check out, too.

While three new episodes will be available on March 4 viewers will also get a new episode every Friday from April 8 until the season is complete. Eight new episodes will stream in total as Central Park competes for viewers alongside the best roster of Apple TV+ shows ever.

As season two of "Central Park" unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

