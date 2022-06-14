What you need to know
- Apple TV+ hosted the Tribeca Festival premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth.
- The new comedy movie will debut on Apple TV+ on June 17.
- Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff star.
Apple TV+ has given the upcoming comedy movie Cha Cha Real Smooth its premiere at the Tribeca Festival ahead of the movie's June 17 arrival on the streaming service.
The premiere saw the stars of the movie joined by those working behind the cameras on a red carpet, with writer, director, and producer Cooper Raiff taking center stage. He and star Dakota Johnson took the mic to announce the movie as the audience looked on.
Those celebrating "Cha Cha Real Smooth" at the premiere event included writer, director and producer Cooper Raiff, his co-star and producer Dakota Johnson, newcomer Vanessa Burghardt, Brad Garrett ("Everybody Loves Raymond"), Raúl Castillo ("Hustle"), Odeya Rush ("Lady Bird"), Evan Assante ("Dinosaur World"), as well as producers Ro Donnelly of TeaTime Pictures, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart, executive producer Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart, Samantha Racanelli and Dan Guando of Endeavor Content, and more.
The new movie will join a growing Apple TV+ catalog that includes hit shows like Severance and For All Mankind alongside movies like CODA and Finch. This latest Apple Original Films project tells the story of a 22-year-old who lands his perfect job — and the comedy begins.
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resume, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Johnson, Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Burghardt and Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.
That and more can be watched on Apple TV+ now, with a subscription costing $4.99 per month. The streamer is some of the best value in the market right now at a time when Disney+ and Netflix are increasing prices. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it even better value!
If you want to enjoy Cha Cha Real Smooth in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
