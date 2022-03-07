Apple TV+ has released a new singalong video for the popular tv show &Central Park*. This new video, titled Flying High, will have you singing along and bopping your head in no time at all.

Apple TV+ often releases these kinds of videos to celebrate Central Park and give people the chance to sing along to some great songs. It's also a great way to remind everyone to go and watch the show, with season one and season two now available to stream online. Central Park is one a growing number of family-oriented Apple TV+ shows now available on the streaming service.

Check out the video and prepare to sing along!