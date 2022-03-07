What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released another Central Park lyric video.
- Central Park is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.
- Seasons one and two can be streamed online.
Apple TV+ has released a new singalong video for the popular tv show &Central Park*. This new video, titled Flying High, will have you singing along and bopping your head in no time at all.
Apple TV+ often releases these kinds of videos to celebrate Central Park and give people the chance to sing along to some great songs. It's also a great way to remind everyone to go and watch the show, with season one and season two now available to stream online. Central Park is one a growing number of family-oriented Apple TV+ shows now available on the streaming service.
Check out the video and prepare to sing along!
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Central Park. Priced at just $4.99 per month, it might just be some of the best value in streaming. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get into the groove with Alo Moves
Alo Moves is a fitness and wellness app that offers thousands of yoga, mindfulness, fitness, and skills classes taught by world class instructors.
Why an Apple Sunday Ticket NFL deal makes sense
Apple could be going all-in on live sports programming, as evidence points to Apple TV potentially becoming the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket.
Review: mophie's magnetic iPhone stand is super portable
Sometimes you may need to prop your iPhone up while you're away from home. mophie's latest product helps you do that, but at a cost.
Make your ceiling fan smart with these HomeKit switches
Adding a HomeKit-enabled switch for your ceiling fan can is an easy way to keep your cool when things get a little too hot. Take control of your fan with the best switches that you can buy today.