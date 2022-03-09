What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a trailer for the upcoming second season of Stillwater.
- Stillwater season two will premiere on March 18.
- Stillwater helps kids and families be more mindful.
Apple TV+ has shared a trailer for the second season of Stillwater ahead of its premiere on March 18.
Stillwater, one of many Apple TV+ shows aimed at kids and families, helps children be more mindful by teaching them lessons about life with the help of a talking panda. The second season will be with us in less than two weeks and you can watch the trailer right now.
The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.
Apple TV+ also confirmed that "a seventh episode, "One Drop Makes an Ocean," will launch on Friday, April 15 in celebration of Earth Day, April 22."
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month and is also part of the excellent Apple One subscription bundle. That gives people access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more for a single fee that can usually save people money.
If you want to enjoy Stillwater in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
