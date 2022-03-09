Stillwater, one of many Apple TV+ shows aimed at kids and families, helps children be more mindful by teaching them lessons about life with the help of a talking panda. The second season will be with us in less than two weeks and you can watch the trailer right now.

Apple TV+ has shared a trailer for the second season of Stillwater ahead of its premiere on March 18.

The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Apple TV+ also confirmed that "a seventh episode, "One Drop Makes an Ocean," will launch on Friday, April 15 in celebration of Earth Day, April 22."

