Apple TV+ has added Christa Miller to its lineup for the upcoming comedy Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Jessica Williams.

Christa Miller (Head of the Class) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams in Shrinking, Apple TV+'s 10-episode comedy series written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso's co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star-writer-producer Brett Goldstein.

Jessica Williams was added to the show earlier this week. The show is a 10-episode comedy written and executive produced in part by Bill Lawrence, the brains behind TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso, along with star Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking is a comedy series about a grieving therapist. From Apple:

"Shrinking" follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own.

Apple continues to enjoy success with its original content, picking up an academy award for Best Picture for CODA at the Oscars, the first streaming platform to snag the coveted award. Recently, hype has also been generated around Severance, the finale of which aired Friday, and new drama series Pachinko.

Along with its Apple TV+ shows and movies, Apple TV+ is also showing live sports in the form of Friday Night Baseball. Its first outing Friday was met with extremely mixed reviews and some very critical comments.

