Amazon is discounting a selection of Pokémon Funko Pop! figures right now, dropping prices as low as $5. Any budding trainers or collectors should definitely check out these limited-time savings and catch popular Pokémon like Pikachu, Charmander, and more at a discount.

Pokémon mascot Pikachu is included in the sale with its figure falling to just $5.28. That's a rare price drop and just a few cents above its lowest ever price. Other Kanto starter Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are also discounted by a couple of dollars and there's no professor telling you that you can only pick one of them — you can choose them all!

The new Mewtwo figure is down to its best-ever price at $8.78 and you don't even have to pull out your Master Ball to snag it. It's about 20% off its regular price, though its price could rise at any moment. The 3.75-inch vinyl figure would look great in any Poké Fan's office or gaming room.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more so you might want to pick up a few figures to hit that threshold. Alternatively, these ship free with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping as well as access to all of Prime's perks, including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.