Amazon is discounting a selection of Pokémon Funko Pop! figures right now, dropping prices as low as $5. Any budding trainers or collectors should definitely check out these limited-time savings and catch popular Pokémon like Pikachu, Charmander, and more at a discount.
I choose you
Pokémon Funko Pop! Figures
Whether you want to add a cute little Pikachu to your desk or complete your Funko Pop! Pokédex, these limited-time discounts on Pokémon figures are must-buys for any hardcore trainer.
From $5
Pokémon mascot Pikachu is included in the sale with its figure falling to just $5.28. That's a rare price drop and just a few cents above its lowest ever price. Other Kanto starter Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are also discounted by a couple of dollars and there's no professor telling you that you can only pick one of them — you can choose them all!
The new Mewtwo figure is down to its best-ever price at $8.78 and you don't even have to pull out your Master Ball to snag it. It's about 20% off its regular price, though its price could rise at any moment. The 3.75-inch vinyl figure would look great in any Poké Fan's office or gaming room.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more so you might want to pick up a few figures to hit that threshold. Alternatively, these ship free with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping as well as access to all of Prime's perks, including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kristen Bell will no longer play mixed-race character in 'Central Park'
Kristen Bell has said that the character of Molly in 'Central Park' should be played by a Black or mixed-race actress.
Siri will tell you a choose-your-own-adventure story
When you ask Siri to tell you a story, you'll get to participate in its outcome.
More Apple Stores reopening in Singapore, Canada, and the U.S.
Apple is reopening 38 more stores in Singapore, Quebec and the U.S. over the course of today and tomorrow.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.