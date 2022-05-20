Apple TV+ has a new show out and part of the promotional work for The Essex Serpent involves star Tom Hiddleston taking us on a tour of the show's set. Or more accurately, sets.

The actual set for Apple TV+ show The Essex Serpent is split across multiple locations in the UK including Essex and a soundstage in Enfield. That soundstage was used for internal shots while a giant projection of the outside world was used to fill in the space people see through windows.

You can check out the full walkthrough of The Essex Serpent and its sets in the YouTube video below: