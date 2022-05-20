What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new video in which Tom Hiddleston takes us around the set of The Esses Serpent.
- The Essex Serpent is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has a new show out and part of the promotional work for The Essex Serpent involves star Tom Hiddleston taking us on a tour of the show's set. Or more accurately, sets.
The actual set for Apple TV+ show The Essex Serpent is split across multiple locations in the UK including Essex and a soundstage in Enfield. That soundstage was used for internal shots while a giant projection of the outside world was used to fill in the space people see through windows.
You can check out the full walkthrough of The Essex Serpent and its sets in the YouTube video below:
Join Tom Hiddleston as he takes you on an exclusive set tour of The Essex Serpent. Journey into the era of Victorian England and how the town of Essex was brought to life. The Essex Serpent is now streaming on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_TheEssexSerpent
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
Those keen to see what The Essex Serpent has to offer can watch the show on Apple TV+ now. You'll need to be a subscriber, although those with the Apple One subscription bundle can also watch, too.
If you want to enjoy The Essex Serpent or any of the other great Apple TV+ shows in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
