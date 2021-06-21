There's no doubt that the AirPods Pro are amazing earbuds that embody the Apple experience. However, if you've lost or worn out your favorite AirPods Pro eartips, or none of Apple's sizes are quite perfect for you, then Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to pick up some replacement tips. Check out these Comfy Foam AirPods Pro Earbud Tips, made of ultra-soft memory foam for a perfectly snug and comfortable fit.
Engineered from body heat-activated memory foam, they conform to your ears for ideal comfort, fit, and performance. These earbud tips click on and stay on but are easy to remove if needed. So, you don't have to worry about them falling out, even while running. They have an added physical noise-canceling feature, which blocks distractions and enhances bass. The mesh protector keeps dust and debris from getting inside your AirPods Pro. Unlike some AirPod Pro earbud tips, these are designed to fit neatly within the charging case and won't interfere with charging. So, you don't need to take them off every time you charge your AirPods Pro.
The Comfy Foam AirPods Pro Earbud Tips come in three different sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. These sizes are analogous to Apple's sizes. You get three pairs in a package. If your ears are two different sizes, or you're not sure which size you want, you can purchase an assortment pack that contains one pair of each size. Be sure to use the sizing chart within this listing to help you choose the right size for your perfect fit. Note that they are black, unlike the white Apple earbud tips, so they will give your AirPods Pro a slightly different look.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
