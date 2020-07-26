Having a website is basically an indication that your business exists. Otherwise, you'll be hard-pressed to find customers that will want to do business with you. At a time where most people go online to find a local business, you need to be found on the world wide web if you wish to connect with your target audience — meaning you need a website.

While website builders these days are a dime a dozen, it's rare that you find one that allows you to navigate the interface easily and lets you put together a sales-increasing, lead-catching, aesthetically-pleasing page. Except, of course, for the Sparkle Pro, a powerful Mac app that combines everything you need to build websites that your target consumers will trust.

Featuring an understandable, non-intimidating interface, it does away with all the sophisticated functionalities most website builders have to help you assemble a site that best represents your brand. With built-in SEO, embed and extend option, social, sharing, maps, and auto-optimization, you'll get to produce visually appealing, fast-loading, SEO-optimized e-commerce sites that can be discovered on the web and easily shareable on social media.

Too good to be true? Just take it from the users who rated the app 4.7/5 stars on MacUpdate and 4.8/5 stars on G2. Let the numbers speak for themselves.

For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime license to Sparkle Pro for only $69.99 — 41 percent off the usual cost of $119.

