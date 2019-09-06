SWERY has surprised us once again with the reveal of not just Deadly Premonition coming to the Nintendo Switch, but a brand new sequel is going to be released on the console too.

The original Deadly Premonition had the player in the shoes of FBI agent York, who sets out with not-a-friend Zach, to investigate a series of serial murders in the small town of Greenvale, North America. In the game, you can talk to the people of the town, as well as admire nature. Maybe in doing so you'll find out the truth?

As for Deadly Premonition 2, SWERY has recently taken to Twitter to confirm that yes, he will be the onboard director and writer of the sequel. A sequel, we should add, was entirely unexpected by fans. Not only will we have the original, but also an entirely new game.

However, unlike the original, the sequel will have two protagonists. , York, the original protagonist, as well as FBI agent Aaliyah Davis. She is working on an old serial killer case, but looks to have bitten off more than she can chew. How Aaliyah and York will wind up working together remains to be seen, but we're excited to find out.

Deadly Premonition Origins is out on Nintendo Switch while Deadly Premonition 2 will release sometime in 2020.