In these strange times, many people are feeling a little anxious and distracted. With a library of soothing sounds and stories, Calmind is an iOS/web app that provides mental therapy on demand. You can currently pick up a lifetime subscription for just $69.99 — that's 89% off the usual price.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/o8-oMxM7lPA=
From missing your friends to worrying about your job, there are many reasons why you might be feeling tense. Thankfully, there are proven methods for managing stress.
You can think of Calmind as your personal mental health trainer. Previously featured on Product Hunt, this app combines elements of mindfulness, binaural beats, positive CBT, and ASMR.
Whenever you are feeling anxious or struggling to concentrate, you simply open the app and put on your headphones.
Calmind delivers exactly the right audio for your mood, whether that is a dreamy soundscape or a sensory story. The app also helps you beat insomnia, with white noise and recordings of nature.
Worth $699, lifetime access is now just $69.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
TikTok deal may be announced any hour, but could hit snag
Microsoft's bid for TikTok could come to an end soon. A new report claims TikTok owner ByteDance has selected a buyer for its U.S., Australian, and New Zealand businesses, and an announcement could come "as soon as Tuesday."
Netflix is offering some content without subscription – but not on iPhone
Netflix is letting people watch some content for free, but it's a no-go if you're using an iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 5 stocks are running dry ahead of likely Series 6 reveal
We're expecting an Apple Watch Series 6 announcement soon and stocks of Apple Watch Series 5 are already starting to run out.
Add smarts to your existing light bulbs with these awesome sockets
Have a favorite light bulb that you just don't want to replace? Keep it and make it smart at the same time with these HomeKit enabled sockets.