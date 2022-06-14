Disney+ is expanding across a plethora of new countries and territories before the end of the month with Andorra, Croatia, Turkey, Malta, and others all coming online for a spot of Ms. Marvel and more.

With Disney+ having already expanded to a raft of countries just days ago, a whole load more are getting in on the act starting June 14. Those countries include Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Vatican City. June 16 will see Israel added to the fold.

A number of new territories will also gain Disney+ support on June 14 and you can see all of the new additions in a Variety report that goes into details on pricing, too.

Disney+ allows people to stream movies, TV shows, and documentaries from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. It's one of the better streaming options in terms of pure options for when choosing something to watch of an evening, despite the head start afforded Netflix and an ongoing spending spree by the buyers at Apple TV+.

Top content currently available includes the excellent Ms. Marvel as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while the likes of Lightyear will surely be added to the mix soon enough.

Disney is already working on a new ad-supported tier for Disney+ amid ongoing concerns in the streaming market as a whole — Netflix recently lost subscribers for the first time — but we'll need to wait for pricing to be confirmed, not to mention which countries and territories it will come to.

