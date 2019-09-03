Second coming DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Third up DJI Osmo Mobile 3 The successor to the original DJI Mobile, the Mobile 2 is a very competent handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer. The Mobile 2 offers ActiveTrack technology for smooth footage, perfectly focused on your subject. Thanks to the companion app, there's the ability to create timelapse, motionlapse, hyperlapse, slow-mo, use cinematic zoom control, and more. The 15 hours battery life is brilliant, and the design is portable and lightweight compared to competitors. $114 at Amazon Pros Compact, comfortable design

If you want even to come close to shooting professional-quality video (or even footage that people will have the patience to watch on social media platforms) via your smartphone, a gimbal is an essential investment for stable and smooth shoots. The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 has always been an excellent option. However, now DJI has unleashed the Osmo Mobile 3, existing Mobile 2 owners may be wondering if they should upgrade to the latest version.

Fold or hold?

The most significant visual difference between the Osmo Mobile 2 and the Mobile 3 is the updated design. As well as being lighter, the Mobile 3 is foldable, making for even easier portability. The Mobile 3 boasts improved gimbal design, with a newly designed phone holder that allows access to your phone's charging point. It's also quicker and easier to use as only the roll axis need to be leveled. The 3 gets a 15-degree handle with a rubber grip, this and a conveniently placed trigger button, means you can use it single-handedly for longer periods.

Spec check

The Osmo Mobile 2 and the DJI Go app combine to create timelapse, motionlapse and hyperlapse videos, long exposure shots, slow-motion footage, panoramic imagery and using the ActiveTrack functionality, follow a certain subject for smooth shooting. It boasts a built-in zoom slider for more fluid, cinematic zoom and a Beautify mode to smooth out the visuals. Not a bad spec list, but the Osmo Mobile 3 also has all of this functionality -- plus even more neat tricks.

The Osmo Mobile 2 works with the DJI go app, but Mobile 3 users get access to the DJI Mimo app -- more advanced software. This includes gesture control (such a peace sign) to start tracking or start recording, a "Sport" mode and a range of templates, filters, transition special effects, music options, and more. The Osmo Mobile 3's "M" button lets you switch from portrait to landscape quickly. Also, this button can activate a new standby mode which enables you to use your phone when it's docked in the holder. Plus, it gives you quick access to the app's various smart shooting modes.

DJI Osmo Mobile 2 DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Weight 485 grams 405 grams Dimensions 295×113×72 mm Unfolded: 285×125×103 mm | Folded: 157×130×46 mm Max. Controllable Speed 120°/s 120°/s Compatible Phone Size 59 to 85 mm 62 to 88 mm Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0 Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 App DJI GO DJI Mimo Gimbal Range Pan：±170° Pan: -162.5° to 170.3° Roll：-90° to +70° Roll: -85.1° to 252.2° Tilt：±170° Tilt: -104.5° to 235.7° Battery 2600 mAh Li-ion 2450 mAh Li-ion Tracking ActiveTrack ActiveTrack 3.0 Hyperlapse Yes Yes (with EIS) Slow Motion Up to 1080p 240fps Up to 1080p 240fps Operating Temperature 0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F) 0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F) Battery Life Up to 15 hours Up to 15 hours

Three trumps two

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 beats the Mobile 2 on size, weight, portability, an improved design, more ergonomic and logical controls, and access, better tech specs, improved features, and only costs a few dollars more. Anyone looking to make a first-time investment in a DJI gimbal is advised to go straight for the Mobile 3. We also think avid Mobile 2 users who want to take their smartphone shooting to the next level should strongly consider the upgrade action. You're worth it!

