The successor to the original DJI Mobile, the Mobile 2 is a very competent handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer. The Mobile 2 offers ActiveTrack technology for smooth footage, perfectly focused on your subject. Thanks to the companion app, there's the ability to create timelapse, motionlapse, hyperlapse, slow-mo, use cinematic zoom control, and more. The 15 hours battery life is brilliant, and the design is portable and lightweight compared to competitors.
Pros
- Compact, comfortable design
- Great special effects
- Good battery life
- Slightly cheaper
Cons
- Not foldable
- Can't use the DJI Mimo app
- Doesn't have ActiveTrack 3.0
- Only has Bluetooth 4.0
- Blocks phone charging point
- No gesture control
- No sport mode
The Osmo Mobile 3 is the latest and greatest option available. The advanced 3-axis gimbal helps you shoot stabilized, smooth footage with quick setup. Its lightweight, foldable design means it's super portable. Meanwhile, the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold, even for extended periods -- which you can thank the 15 hours battery life. It has some very clever tricks, thanks to the compatible DJI Mimo app such as gesture control, sport mode and story modes.
Pros
- Gesture control
- Foldable
- Story mode templates
- Sport mode
- Allows access to phone charging point
- Quicker to balance
- Standby button
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
If you want even to come close to shooting professional-quality video (or even footage that people will have the patience to watch on social media platforms) via your smartphone, a gimbal is an essential investment for stable and smooth shoots. The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 has always been an excellent option. However, now DJI has unleashed the Osmo Mobile 3, existing Mobile 2 owners may be wondering if they should upgrade to the latest version.
Fold or hold?
The most significant visual difference between the Osmo Mobile 2 and the Mobile 3 is the updated design. As well as being lighter, the Mobile 3 is foldable, making for even easier portability. The Mobile 3 boasts improved gimbal design, with a newly designed phone holder that allows access to your phone's charging point. It's also quicker and easier to use as only the roll axis need to be leveled. The 3 gets a 15-degree handle with a rubber grip, this and a conveniently placed trigger button, means you can use it single-handedly for longer periods.
Spec check
The Osmo Mobile 2 and the DJI Go app combine to create timelapse, motionlapse and hyperlapse videos, long exposure shots, slow-motion footage, panoramic imagery and using the ActiveTrack functionality, follow a certain subject for smooth shooting. It boasts a built-in zoom slider for more fluid, cinematic zoom and a Beautify mode to smooth out the visuals. Not a bad spec list, but the Osmo Mobile 3 also has all of this functionality -- plus even more neat tricks.
The Osmo Mobile 2 works with the DJI go app, but Mobile 3 users get access to the DJI Mimo app -- more advanced software. This includes gesture control (such a peace sign) to start tracking or start recording, a "Sport" mode and a range of templates, filters, transition special effects, music options, and more. The Osmo Mobile 3's "M" button lets you switch from portrait to landscape quickly. Also, this button can activate a new standby mode which enables you to use your phone when it's docked in the holder. Plus, it gives you quick access to the app's various smart shooting modes.
|DJI Osmo Mobile 2
|DJI Osmo Mobile 3
|Weight
|485 grams
|405 grams
|Dimensions
|295×113×72 mm
|Unfolded: 285×125×103 mm | Folded: 157×130×46 mm
|Max. Controllable Speed
|120°/s
|120°/s
|Compatible Phone Size
|59 to 85 mm
|62 to 88 mm
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
|Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0
|App
|DJI GO
|DJI Mimo
|Gimbal Range
|Pan：±170°
|Pan: -162.5° to 170.3°
|Roll：-90° to +70°
|Roll: -85.1° to 252.2°
|Tilt：±170°
|Tilt: -104.5° to 235.7°
|Battery
|2600 mAh Li-ion
|2450 mAh Li-ion
|Tracking
|ActiveTrack
|ActiveTrack 3.0
|Hyperlapse
|Yes
|Yes (with EIS)
|Slow Motion
|Up to 1080p 240fps
|Up to 1080p 240fps
|Operating Temperature
|0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F)
|0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F)
|Battery Life
|Up to 15 hours
|Up to 15 hours
Three trumps two
The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 beats the Mobile 2 on size, weight, portability, an improved design, more ergonomic and logical controls, and access, better tech specs, improved features, and only costs a few dollars more. Anyone looking to make a first-time investment in a DJI gimbal is advised to go straight for the Mobile 3. We also think avid Mobile 2 users who want to take their smartphone shooting to the next level should strongly consider the upgrade action. You're worth it!
Smooth operator
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
Competent companion
Ain't no shame in owning and operating the DJI Osmo Mobile 2; it's a great gimbal with a strong feature set. It is just eclipsed by the Osmo Mobile 3's better specs and improved design.
Gimbal wizard
DJI Osmo Mobile 3
Superstar sidekick
A brilliant handheld smartphone gimbal at the peak of the current marketplace's design, tech, and feature specs, the Osmo Mobile 3 is the ultimate one to own.
