The Jabra Elite 75t , one of our picks for the best alternatives to Apple AirPods and best workout headphones for iPhone and Apple Watch , goes above and beyond Apple's earbuds with a bevy of premium features. And thanks to Prime Day, you can nab a pair for under $100.

With Prime Day winding down, time is running out on deals for everything on the sun. However, one standout deal is still available that you don't want to miss — a fantastic Bluetooth headphone deal from Jabra.

At just $95 this Prime Day, the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are not only cheaper than the AirPods, but they go above and beyond with Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 water and dust resistance, and up to 28-hours of battery life.

Like the AirPods, the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds sport a truly wireless design complete with a handy charging case. Unlike the AirPods, though, Jabra's buds feature a more traditional in-ear look without the need for the long stems. Despite the smaller size, the 75t still has excellent battery life, lasting up to 5.5 hours in-between charges, and with the charging case, you can stretch it out to 28-hours.

With the Elite 75t, you also get the ability to sacrifice a little bit of battery life for Active Noise Cancellation — which the base AirPods lack. With ANC enabled, Jabra's buds offer a shorter but respectable battery life of 24-hours when used in conjunction with the case. Jabra even includes a Transparency mode-like feature through the Sound+ app that allows you to hear those around you without taking the buds out of your ear.

The Elite 75t also goes above and beyond the AirPods with IP55 water and dust resistance. Combined with the compact design that provides an excellent in-ear seal, the 75t is perfect for workouts versus the one-size approach that Apple takes with the AirPods.

Of course, sound is the most important factor when it comes to headphones, and the Jabra Elite 75t is certainly no slouch in this department. In our review of the 75t, we mention "great sound" as one of the factors that ultimately led to the buds dethroning the AirPods as the go-to headphones for everyday use. Sound can also be customized via the Sound+ app, something that you don't get with Apple's AirPods.

