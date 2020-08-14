This weekend only, Best Buy is having a huge anniversary sale that's featuring deals on smartphones, major home appliances, computers, video games, and so much more. While the sale is set to last through Sunday night, some deals may sell out early. That means you'll want to shop as soon as possible to ensure you get your pick of all the best offers. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though you could also select free in-store or curbside pickup to skip the shipping charge.

Weekend Savings Best Buy 3-day Anniversary Sale Best Buy is celebrating its anniversary this weekend with a 3-day sale you don't want to miss, featuring discounts on everything from tech to major home appliances. MyBestBuy members might even have a new $5 reward to use during the sale. Prices Vary See at Best Buy

There's plenty to save on during Best Buy's 3-day anniversary sale. Smartphones like the iPhone SE or the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series are discounted by up to $250 while some of the best 4K smart TVs are available in the sale starting at just $229.99.

You'll find deals on major appliances while looking through the sale as well, such as LG's 8-cycle Front-Loading Washer that's now $120 off or Insignia's French Door Refrigerator which you can save $400 on right now. Some stellar smart home products are now discounted over the weekend as well, like the Google Nest Wi-Fi 2-pack that's $70 off or this Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for $129.99.

Other deals you can score during this weekend's sale include up to $30 off gaming accessories, 4K movie deals for $9.99, $150 off the BioBidet Supreme and hundreds in savings on cameras.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though if your purchase is less than $35 or if you'd like to receive your order faster, you can select free curbside pick-up or in-store pickup for any store where stock is available. This sale comes to an end on Sunday night, so be sure to shop the full sale and complete your purchase before these prices rise back to normal.