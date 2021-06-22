While Prime Day is Amazon's big summer shopping event, it isn't the only place to get some great savings on tech gear. It's become a day (or two) where other retailers and brands can hold their own sales to compete, and Nomad is one of those brands.

We're big fans of Nomad here at iMore, and we highly recommend its products, most of which are made with high-quality, premium leather. They make iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch straps, AirPods cases, wireless charging stations, and plenty of other everyday carry items.

Right now, you can get 30% off select Nomad goods with its Summer Prime Sale, no coupon needed. Here are some of our top recommendations.

Nomad Rugged Case for iPhone 12 Series | 30% off at Nomad The Rugged Case is one of the best classic Nomad cases you can get for your iPhone. It's made with genuine Horween leather that develops a rich patina over time. It has 10-foot drop protection, and will last a very long time. It's one of my favorite leather cases. $34.95 at Nomad Nomad Rugged Case for AirPods | 30% off at Nomad This simple and elegant Rugged Case for AirPods wraps up your AirPods in rich Horween leather. There is also a cutout for the LED light indicator in the front, and it develops a gorgeous patina the more you use it. $24.95 at Nomad Nomad Rugged Folio for iPad | 30% off at Nomad Nomad's Rugged Folio is like Apple's Smart Folio, except it's made with genuine leather. The front cover has hidden magnets that will automatically put your iPad to sleep or wake it up when opened, and it folds to give you the perfect viewing angle. And since the Rugged Folio goes all around your iPad, you get the very best protection while looking elegant. $55.95 at Nomad Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Mount Edition | 30% off at Nomad The Base Station will be your BFF in terms of charging, as it can charge up to five devices at once with the Apple Watch Mount Edition. You can charge things wirelessly with the large charging zone, and it even has one USB-C and one USB-A charging port. The Apple Watch Mount Edition has a special mount for your Apple Watch charger, so you don't even need a separate stand for that. $90.95 at Nomad

These are just a handful of the items that are on sale for Nomad's Summer Prime sale right now. You'll find even more if you check the sale page, including some Apple Watch straps, wallets, cases for older phones, and more. With these prices on the Rugged Cases for iPhone 12, it's one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've found.

Nomad is one of our favorite brands, so this is a fantastic opportunity to pick up some great leather tech gear for cheap. And for more Prime Day savings, make sure to check out the other deals we've found so far.