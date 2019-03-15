Dropbox, one of the most popular cloud storage services around, quietly introduced a new rule for people that use its Basic (aka free) plan — you can't have more than three devices connected to your Dropbox account at a single time.

If you've been using Dropbox for a while and have more than three devices linked with your account on the Basic plan, they'll stay connected so long as they were added before March 2019. If you want to add any additional devices, however, Dropbox won't let you.

While you could spend the time unlinking and re-linking devices to get around the rule, Dropbox obviously hopes you'll just cave in and start paying for one of its paid memberships so you can use more than three devices at once and get the other benefits that come with a Plus ($9.99/month) or Professional ($19.99/month) membership.

If you're a Dropbox user, what's your take on this news? It doesn't really impact me since I'm a Google Drive guy myself, but I'd love to hear your thoughts if you're currently a Dropbox Basic member.

Download: Dropbox (free w/ paid plans)

