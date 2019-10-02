What you need to know
- An icon for new in-ear AirPods have appeared in the iOS 13.2 beta.
- The headphones are said to feature noise cancellation and other listening modes.
- Apple could announce the new headphones as early as October.
We've been wondering when Apple might release new AirPods with noise cancelling technology, and the answer might be soon.
With the release of the first beta for iOS 13.2, a glyph of the in-ear AirPods (model code B298) has been uncovered, giving us our first potential look at the upcoming headphones.
Based on the glyph, the design may look like existing AirPods with the addition of in-ear tips, making for a more secure fit and allowing wearers to block out ambient sound.
According to 9to5Mac, the new icon was discovered in a component of the system "related to accessibility settings, suggesting that these will work as hearing aids, similar to what can be done with current AirPods."
Woah.. leaked AirPods (3?) with noise cancellation seem very similar to the earlier prototype leak. @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/tjjaEu08G3— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) October 2, 2019
The same report found evidence of different listening modes, the ability to turn off noise cancellation, and something known as "focus mode."
Apple is expected to hold an event in October, where the company could unveil these new in-ear AirPods alongside a new iPad Pro and redesigned MacBook Pro.
