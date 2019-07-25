If you have a credit card with Citi now might a great time to make sure you have it added to your Wallet app on your iPhone. Discovered by The Points Guy Associate Editor Brendan Dorsey, Citi is targeting certain cardholders with a very easy to attain $15 statement credit.

Citi cardholders who are eligible for the offer will receive an email detailing how to earn the $15 statement credit. You will need to have an eligible Citi Card registered with Apple Pay so you can use it to make purchases either in-store or online at merchants who support contactless payments. The email offers a link to add your card to Apple Pay, so jumping on this offer if you don't already use Apple Pay with your Citi Card is going to be easy. Three purchases, totaling $50 and using Apple Pay, must be made between July 22nd and September 30th. You'll receive the statement credit within two billing cycles after you've hit the $50 threshold of the offer.

This is an easy to grab offer if you're one of the cardholders that have been targeted for it. So far, the offer seems to only be delivered by way of email, so if you are signed up with Citi to receive promotional offers, make sure to check your inbox to see if you are one of the customers eligible for it.

