This Black Friday sale is all about giving you the tool to make some of the best smoothies, salsas, and hearty soups you need to already be ahead when those fitness resolutions kick in on January 1st.

With the holidays in full gear, we all know that means binge eating some of the best, but unhealthiest, food of the year. While many would wait until after New Year's Day to plan their fitness comeback, Amazon has a great deal on the Vitamix Explorian Blender this Black Friday so you can get ahead of the game by getting healthy food back on the menu.

The Vitamix Explorian Blender features a low-profile 64-ounce container, ten-speed control, and can clean itself in less than a minute.

The Vitamix Explorian Blender features a low-Profile 64-ounce container, designed to fit easily under those with low-hanging overhead cabinets. This makes it a great match for anyone wanting to actually keep your blender tucked away on your kitchen counter.

It comes packed with ten variable speed controls to allow you the flexibility to blend whatever you need whether it be a smoothie, milkshake, or food. The pulse feature layers coarse chops over smooth purées to create a chunky salsa or hearty soup. The aircraft-grade stainless-steel blades can handle any ingredient so you can slice, cut, chop, and blend with confidence.

One of the best features of the Explorian Blender is that it is self-cleaning. Just throw in some dish soap and warm water and watch the machine clean itself in less than a minute. With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

If you're ready to get blending but wondering where to store all of your new creations, check out our list of the Best Food Storage Containers of 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Black Friday deals.