Another week has gone by, as well as an entire month! That's right, I can't believe we're in April already, folks! The time just keeps flying by here. I hope you didn't fall for too many April Fools' jokes because, let's face it — most of them are pretty dumb.

One of the things that I noted in my iPhone 13 Pro review is that as much as I love the better camera systems, I am personally not a fan of how big the camera bump is. But from the looks of it, the iPhone 14 Pro is going to go even bigger. A reason that I have an issue with the camera bump is that it can interfere with some MagSafe accessories, like my PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, when I use certain PopTops on it. I fear that a larger camera bump will not do me any favors.

However, the more prominent camera bump could have a good reason attached: a 48-megapixel camera. Honestly, I doubt that Apple would go that high, considering that we've only had 12MP for the past several years, but the iPhone photographer in me is drooling! Android phones have had high megapixel counts for a while now, and I know our colleagues over at Android Central would be laughing at how the iPhone is finally getting more megapixels, but it would be nice to see. Personally, I don't believe a higher megapixel count really matters as it doesn't automatically make someone a better photographer (that is all about other things), but it would mean a higher resolution for me to print out my photos. Assuming Apple even goes this route at all — I'll believe it when I see it.

And even though the iPhone 14 Pro could have much better cameras, it should still be the same as the current iPhone 13 pricing.

To iPhone 16 and beyond!

Some other iPhone rumors for the week include the under-display Touch ID iPhone won't happen until 2025 possibly (so that would be the iPhone 16), and Apple could already be testing a foldable device.

Again, I've been waiting years already for Apple to implement both Face ID and Touch ID on the iPhone, and seeing this rumor just makes me a little sad. After all, I like the added security that having both biometrics would mean, and just having one work when the other doesn't is nice.

And I'm very curious about that foldable device rumor. At first, I wasn't a fan of the possibility of a foldable iPhone, but I've since warmed up to it. If it's done right, I think it could be fun and open up a world of possibilities. However, the rumor seems to indicate more of a vertical fold than horizontal one, which is not what I'm hoping for. Still, I suppose we'll find out in a few years.

