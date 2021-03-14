Another week has come and gone — it feels like time is just flying by, doesn't it? Anyway, we're approaching the middle of March, still without word of a new Apple event. Now, we've covered it before, but it just seems that March 16 is unlikely for an Apple event, especially since that's two days from now and we've had no warning. But we still have two more weeks of March left, so it's still entirely likely that we could see something from Apple later in the month, maybe on March 23 instead? Either way, we expect Apple to drop the long-awaited AirTags soon, new AirPods 3, and maybe even an updated Apple TV.

Honestly, I can't wait for AirTags, and my colleague, Luke Filipowicz, has even held off on purchasing Tiles all these years because he's waiting for AirTags, as well. I've picked up a Tile Mate and Pro to give them a whirl, and while I find them very useful, I'm honestly not a big fan of having to purchase Tile Premium for the Smart Alerts feature. After all, shouldn't a device designed to help you remember your essential items have these out-of-range alerts as part of the initial purchase? Seems silly to me to lock that behind another paywall. I'm also very confident that AirTags will fall under the same price range as the competition, so if Apple includes out-of-range alerts with the initial AirTags purchase, well, it's a no-brainer. Plus, I would honestly prefer to have all of my Apple devices and other important items available in one place with the Find My app. C'mon Apple — unleash the AirTags already!