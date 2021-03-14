Another week has come and gone — it feels like time is just flying by, doesn't it? Anyway, we're approaching the middle of March, still without word of a new Apple event.
Now, we've covered it before, but it just seems that March 16 is unlikely for an Apple event, especially since that's two days from now and we've had no warning. But we still have two more weeks of March left, so it's still entirely likely that we could see something from Apple later in the month, maybe on March 23 instead? Either way, we expect Apple to drop the long-awaited AirTags soon, new AirPods 3, and maybe even an updated Apple TV.
Honestly, I can't wait for AirTags, and my colleague, Luke Filipowicz, has even held off on purchasing Tiles all these years because he's waiting for AirTags, as well. I've picked up a Tile Mate and Pro to give them a whirl, and while I find them very useful, I'm honestly not a big fan of having to purchase Tile Premium for the Smart Alerts feature. After all, shouldn't a device designed to help you remember your essential items have these out-of-range alerts as part of the initial purchase? Seems silly to me to lock that behind another paywall. I'm also very confident that AirTags will fall under the same price range as the competition, so if Apple includes out-of-range alerts with the initial AirTags purchase, well, it's a no-brainer. Plus, I would honestly prefer to have all of my Apple devices and other important items available in one place with the Find My app. C'mon Apple — unleash the AirTags already!
There's also another leak of the AirPods 3 this week, though it seems that silicone ear tips are missing this time around. This render makes the AirPods 3 appear to be a half-way, hybrid design of AirPods and AirPods Pro, and I must say, I'm not a big fan. I bought the original AirPods a few years ago, and while they sounded good, I just hated how they fit in my ears, which wasn't very well. I much prefer the fit of the AirPods Pro because of the silicone ear tips, which helped them stay in my ears way better than the non-Pro versions. I suppose the regular AirPods are fine for some people, but I would like to see silicone ear tips on the AirPods 3. After all, not everyone wants to pay $200+ for AirPods Pro or need the ANC. Maybe one day Apple can provide some better fitting ear tips for the regular AirPods, but until then, it's all just a pipe dream.
Another thing that we're expecting to drop at the possible March event are new iPad Pros. However, iMore contributor Joe Wituschek thinks the base-level iPad needs a refresh, not the iPad Pro, and I think he's right. I have my 11-inch iPad Pro from 2020 still, and it's plenty powerful. Before that, the iPad Pro was last updated in 2018, and I think the 2020 version was already a great upgrade from that. It feels a little too soon to update the iPad Pro when it's already a powerhouse, and the entry-level iPad needs some love too. After all, it's now the only iPad, along with the iPad mini (and we know that's even more neglected), to not have the iPad Pro design with flat edges. We should have a uniform look across the board, like the iPhone lineup, so it only makes sense.
Some other things I want to highlight this week is my cry to Apple to bring back the Rose Gold iPhone. Pink and rose gold is still insanely popular — I'm just one of many with a ton of pink accessories flooding the desk — and there are plenty of Android phones out there that come in a pink or rose gold color. I think it's time that Apple bring it back, and I will die on this hill if I have to. Let me have my pink iPhone back! Luke Filiopowicz also has a great piece about how the Apple Watch has become an important tool for dealing with anxiety. If you also have some stressful mental health situations these days, his article could be a valuable resource.
And by now, you may be familiar with my absolute love of mechanical keyboards. If you're curious about "mech keebs" too, I put together a comprehensive mechanical keyboards beginner's guide to help you get started on your journey. Be warned, though — this hobby isn't cheap.
Until next week!
- Christine Romero-Chan
Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod
In a statement, the company says that it will be discontinuing the original HomePod and focusing entirely on the HomePod mini.
Apple's new AirPods 3 'ready to ship', says super-accurate leaker
An Apple leaker with an almost 100% track record says Apple's new AirPods are "ready to ship" following leaked renders earlier this week.
Analysts tip Apple for $3 trillion market valuation
A new report from Bloomberg highlights analysts who believe Apple could push another milestone by breaking a $3 trillion market cap.
