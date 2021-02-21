Anyway, let's take a pivot and talk about things that are closer to actual release. We're approaching the end of February, so you know what that means? A March Apple event is (probably) just weeks away! Two of the things that we will most definitely see will be a new iPad Pro and — drumroll please — AirTags! Of course, this is just a Prosser rumor, but he has a strong accuracy rating in recent times. I currently still have the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, so I don't think I will be upgrading that anytime soon, but AirTags? I need those! There have been a few times when I don't remember where I put my keys, and if it weren't for my husband, I probably would never have found them. I've been avoiding getting a Tile tracker or something similar, because as someone who is already heavily vested in the Apple ecosystem, AirTags and the Find My app would work much better. Other use cases for AirTags could be to put it in your car to find it in a parking lot, dog tags, your kids' coat or backpack to always know where they are, and more. These are just a few of the use cases for AirTags that are on the top of my head right now, and I'm sure other people can get more creative with them. I would be curious if Apple's AirTags would use replaceable batteries, or if it's rechargeable. I guess we will find out next month. Another thing that has caught my attention is the possibility of Apple creating a MagSafe battery pack. Though whether it's going to actually happen is in the air. Still, the thought of a portable little battery pack that I can just slap onto the back of my MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro case, and not deal with cables or ugly battery packs, is exciting. I don't need a battery pack much these days when I'm staying home, but when we can travel and go out again, a MagSafe battery pack would be most awesome.