Welcome back to another week, fellow readers, and it appears that the U.S. hasn't burned down so some faith in humanity has been restored. While the past week has certainly been stressful, to say the least, at least we have some exciting things ahead, so let's get right down to it.
Apple announced last week that we are getting another special event (probably the last one for this year) this week on Tuesday, November 10, and it's appropriately named "One More Thing." We are expecting to see the first Macs featuring Apple Silicon, especially a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and possibly a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. There may be a slight chance of an Apple Silicon iMac, which is what I'm personally hoping for. I'm in dire need of a desktop upgrade for my desk setup, and I plan to pick up an iMac regardless after the end of the year (finally paying off my car, woo-hoo!), and I totally want a 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon in it, instead of Intel. But since the 27-inch iMac just got an update a few months ago, I doubt it will get a major update. Maybe the smaller iMac? Hey, cross your fingers desktop users! I already have some more recent MacBooks laying around, so I am definitely in the market for a desktop.
But we don't think that this event will just be about Apple Silicon Macs. We predict we're going to see some other goodies pop up, like AirTags, a new Apple TV, and maybe the long-rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. Seriously Apple, I want AirTags! I've seen the Tile go on sale numerous times and I could have easily picked some up, but I've been holding out for what seems like forever now for Apple's own solution. I want AirTags because it would be integrated into the Find My app, so I don't need to sign up for another service like Tile just to see where my often-misplaced items are. I can't be the only one who wants AirTags, right? And since the Apple TV hasn't been updated in about three years, it's long overdue for a refresh. And while AirPods Studio is exciting, I already have way too many headphones around the house right now.
Rumor has it that the 'one more thing' for the event is TestFlight for Mac. This would definitely align perfectly with Apple Silicon Macs, so we'll see! Just getting one step closer to unifying iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
And while we're on the topic of Apple, as of this past Friday, you can place your pre-order for a new iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max! So if you didn't go for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, then you can get your mini or Max phone shortly — how exciting! I personally would have loved to get the mini size, but with Pro camera features. Alas, someday Apple could do that, maybe. I'll keep waiting. Either way, a lot of you should get a new phone this coming Friday, so enjoy! There are already some hands-on and first impression videos out there, so make sure to give them a watch to hold you over until Friday.
Oh, and don't forget about the Homepod mini — those are now available to order too. I'm planning to pick some up later just for the Intercom feature, but I really do love how Apple has a much more affordable HomePod option now. Too bad you can only order two at a time, though. Probably a supply issue, right?
Anyway, I hope you're all enjoying this season of The Mandalorian as much as I am. Oh, and we have a new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ on November 17, so get ready! More Star Wars in my life is always good.
Until next week, iMorians.
- Christine Romero-Chan
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Keychron K1 V4 low-profile mechanical keyboard is sleek and comfy
Are most mechanical keyboards just too clunky for your taste? Maybe the Keychron K1 V4 can change your mind — it's more like a hybrid of an Apple Magic Keyboard with a mechanical board.
Belkin's Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe is now available for $39.95
iPhone 12 owners now have a new car mount to lust after and it uses MagSafe, too.
Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro will gain major camera upgrades
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is still pretty fresh but that doesn't mean that we can't start looking at what next year's iPhones will have to offer, does it?
Protect your big, beautiful iPhone 12 Pro Max with a new case
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's top-of-the-line handset. Surely, you want to preserve its good looks with a case. We've rounded up some of the best cases you can buy from the thinnest barely-there cases to more rugged options.