Welcome back to another week, fellow readers, and it appears that the U.S. hasn't burned down so some faith in humanity has been restored. While the past week has certainly been stressful, to say the least, at least we have some exciting things ahead, so let's get right down to it. Apple announced last week that we are getting another special event (probably the last one for this year) this week on Tuesday, November 10, and it's appropriately named "One More Thing." We are expecting to see the first Macs featuring Apple Silicon, especially a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and possibly a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. There may be a slight chance of an Apple Silicon iMac, which is what I'm personally hoping for. I'm in dire need of a desktop upgrade for my desk setup, and I plan to pick up an iMac regardless after the end of the year (finally paying off my car, woo-hoo!), and I totally want a 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon in it, instead of Intel. But since the 27-inch iMac just got an update a few months ago, I doubt it will get a major update. Maybe the smaller iMac? Hey, cross your fingers desktop users! I already have some more recent MacBooks laying around, so I am definitely in the market for a desktop.