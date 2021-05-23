Speaking of Apple Watch, the latest big rumors this week come from Jon Prosser, who claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 could have a major new redesign. If these renders are true, then the next Apple Watch may potentially have a new industrial design that matches the flat and square edges of the iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air, iPhone 12, and even the new iMacs. While some may not like this, I'm all for it, especially if they come out with that gorgeous mint green color (one of my favorite colors) in the render. I mean, the Apple Watch has retained the same design for the past five years — it's getting a little stale, don't you think? Yes, I'm well aware that a new design most likely means I won't be able to use my large collection of bands that I've acquired over the years, but such is life. I definitely plan to upgrade from my Apple Watch Series 5, especially if Apple adds blood glucose monitoring to the Series 7 as other rumors keep suggesting, but I will probably pass my old Watch to my husband. I mean, if you hand down your old devices down to friends or family, then they can get a nice collection of accessories to go with it, no big deal. I am excited to see a possible new design and color coming, and it only makes sense — everything else has been going with the flat edges, so why not the Apple Watch?