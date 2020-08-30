Another week, another chapter in the Epic vs. Apple fight. I know, I know — you may be over it already, I am too! But man, the pettiness is pretty entertaining, you must admit.

Ok, now that we're all caught up on what's going on so far in this Epic saga, I have some thoughts. First off, again, Apple has all the right to ban Fortnite from the App Store. The App Store belongs to Apple, and they set the rules for how apps and games can be distributed through it. Epic wanted special treatment, broke the rule, and now they're paying the price. And yes, Apple takes a 30% cut from downloads and in-app purchases, but no one else seems to think that other digital store platforms do the exact same thing. So why is it only Apple that is in the spotlight for it?

However, one could argue that Apple has too much power in that regard, because no matter how big a developer is, no matter how many users you have or how long you've been on the App Store, Apple can wipe you out in an instant. Despite Apple having the App Store, perhaps a bit of regulation wouldn't hurt. But that's a whole other can of worms for another day.

I was not a supporter of Apple blocking Unreal Engine and other development tools from Epic, as that would have wreaked havoc on multiple levels. So at least that won't be happening thanks to the judge's orders. But so far, everything else after Apple's response? It's just pettiness from both sides, honestly. Epic wants to make sure that the entire player base knows it's because of Apple that iPhone, iPad, and Mac players aren't able to participate in the new season unless they have an alternative, and then Apple highlighting Fortnite's biggest competitor on the App Store. And then all of Epic's other apps and games just went poof! I can't wait to see how this plays out next week! Sigh.

At least the debacle with Epic is encouraging other companies to "stand up" to Apple. For example, Facebook wants to take shots at Apple now too about the 30% fee, though quite frankly, I think this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. I honestly think that Facebook is upset that iOS 14's privacy features will hurt Facebook's revenue from targeted ads, so it's just lashing out. The timing just happens to work out at the moment.