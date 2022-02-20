As I stare out the window of my home office at yet another blizzard ripping through my city (we've had multiple this year), I can't help but wish for spring to come sooner. Yes, I want the warmer weather and the mountains of snow to melt — pleasures of living in Canada — but I'm also ready for Apple to kick its spring off with an event. The past couple of months has somewhat felt like we've been in a holding pattern. Knowing an Apple event is coming, hearing it's coming quite soon, but never actually knowing anything. Of course, that is the nature of covering the tech industry (especially Apple), but I think the cold day and dark nights of winter have started to get to me a little bit. The good news is there's always news, and this week we've got some interesting data I'd like to point out. More iPhone 14 rumors

Did you think we could go a week without an iPhone 14 rumor? The iPhone 14 is expected to improve on the iPhone 13 models, but it's the Pro models that may see a significant boost in performance. A new rumor suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models will have 8GB of RAM, which is 2GB more than what the current iPhone 13 Pro models have. Apple doesn't often state the RAM of iPhones directly in its keynotes, but various tech enthusiasts usually figure it out pretty quickly. This is a move that makes sense, seeing how the latest Samsung flagship — the Galaxy S22+ is currently sporting 8GB of RAM. iPhone's had a great year in 2021