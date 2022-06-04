Shining Girls stars Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura have been speaking about the show and how they've gotten on working together in a new Apple TV+ interview video. The pair lead the show that is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, Shining Girls tells the story of Kirby as she tries to recover from an assault that follows her through life. Moss plays the role of Kirby, while Moura becomes an integral part of her and the show's story.