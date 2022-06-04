What you need to know
- Shining Girls stars Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura have appeared in a new YouTube video discussing the show.
- The Shining Girls Apple TV+ show is available to stream now.
Shining Girls stars Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura have been speaking about the show and how they've gotten on working together in a new Apple TV+ interview video. The pair lead the show that is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, Shining Girls tells the story of Kirby as she tries to recover from an assault that follows her through life. Moss plays the role of Kirby, while Moura becomes an integral part of her and the show's story.
You can watch Shining Girls on Apple TV+ right now and it's proving to be a great addition to a streaming service that already has hits like CODA, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, and Severance. Not sure that Shining Girls is for you? The season one trailer should soon change that.
You'll need a subscription to watch the Apple TV+ show but at $4.99 per month, it's some of the best streaming value around. You can also take it as part of the Apple One subscription bundle — a great option for those who also pay for other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, for example.
If you want to enjoy Shining Girls in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
