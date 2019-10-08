Instagram has released a brand new anti-phishing feature for its users. Now you can check emails claiming to be from Instagram to see whether they are genuine. Instagram announced the feature on Twitter, in the wake of news that it had updated its iOS app to support Dark Mode yesterday

Heads up: Today, we’re launching a new feature to help people identify phishing emails claiming to be from Instagram. This account security feature (accessed through Settings) allows anyone to check if an email claiming to be from Instagram is genuine. pic.twitter.com/3UE5kSypM6

Accessed through Settings, you can now see within the Instagram app all of the emails sent to you by the service in the last 14 days. So, if you recieve an email that looks... phishy... you can check the app and if you don't see it, you know it's not safe!

Just 2 months ago Instagram was targeted by a phishing scam that notified people that someone had tried to log in to their Instagram account, requesting they sign in to confirm their identity.