Amazon Prime Day is a great time to take advantage of the best Prime Day AirPods deals , but there are also big savings to be had on other fantastic headphones for devices like iPhone and Mac, including these Beats Studio3 , currently available at almost half price! That makes them the perfect companion for any of the best Prime Day iPhone deals .

The Beats Studio3 headphones come with 22 hours of battery life, and Apple's W1 chip for speedy connectivity. That also means they're primed for Apple Music's new Spatial Audio feature too.

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are my own personal favorite when it comes to audio. I absolutely love the comfort and fit of the leather cups, and they fit snugly without squeezing your head like a vice. The audio quality is really spectacular, and I'm happy to confirm that they really benefit from Apple's new Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio features for Apple Music, released a couple of weeks ago.

I use mine primarily for travel and working out, and they're rugged enough to take a bit of a beating in the gym, where I often throw them into a locker or bag after a session. The battery life is really good in these headphones and they have Fast Fuel, so you can get about 3 hours of playback from just 10-minutes of charging, which is great because I forget to charge my headphone all the time. The W1 chip means you can connect them very easily to pretty much any Apple device including your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad.

The noise-canceling on the Beats Studio3 is also very good, so you can block out unwanted noise wherever you are, there's also a transparency mode if you need it. Multiple colors of the Beats Studio 3 are available at this cut-rate price now!