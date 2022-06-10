Sarah Perry, the author of the book that Apple TV+ show The Essex Serpent is based on, has been speaking about allowing the streamer to turn her novel into television. In a new Apple TV+ promo video posted to YouTube, Perry discusses how comfortable she was allowing Apple TV+ to take on the project.

Some authors have concerns about turning their books into TV shows or movies, but Perry says that she was confident that her novel was in the right hands with Apple TV+. Anna Symon was the person tasked with writing and executive producing a show that stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.