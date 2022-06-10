What you need to know
- The Essex Serpent author Sarah Perry has been talking about the process of turning her book into a TV show.
- Apple TV+ had Anna Symon handle the conversion from a book to the TV screen.
Sarah Perry, the author of the book that Apple TV+ show The Essex Serpent is based on, has been speaking about allowing the streamer to turn her novel into television. In a new Apple TV+ promo video posted to YouTube, Perry discusses how comfortable she was allowing Apple TV+ to take on the project.
Some authors have concerns about turning their books into TV shows or movies, but Perry says that she was confident that her novel was in the right hands with Apple TV+. Anna Symon was the person tasked with writing and executive producing a show that stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
I won't spoil the video for fans of The Essex Serpent and it's safe to watch even if you haven't. That's something that you can fix right now, though — the first season of the Apple TV+ show is now available to stream. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription or be an Apple One subscriber.
The Essex Serpent is one of many Apple TV+ shows that originally started life as books, with some that you might not even realize! The following Apple TV+ shows all started life on paper.
- Foundation by Isaac Asimov
- Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey by Walter Mosley
- Defending Jacob by William Landay
- Roar by Cecelia Ahern
