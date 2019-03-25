If you're already set up with a bunch of HomeKit accessories, it's likely that you've come across Eve's range of smart home devices. With everything from smart plugs to temperate sensors, air quality monitors, and motion sensors, the Eve lineup is pretty all-encompassing. The company recently got into lighting and the Eve Flare is the latest addition to that product group.

Eve Flare is a portable, multicolor mood light that you can hook into your Home app for some ambient lighting. It offers 6 hours of illumination and charges wirelessly on the included inductive charging base. At first glance, it appears similar to the Philips Hue Go but offers twice the battery life and is IP65 water resistant. It's not as bright, though, offering 90 lumens versus the Go's 300. Unlike the Philips Hue range, Eve's smart lights do not require an additional hub.

Once you've added the Flare to your HomeKit setup, you can use any of your Apple devices to control it with the Home app or via Siri. You can also add it into your HomeKit scenes and automate its functions. The Eve Flare is available to order now for $99.95.

