Eve's HomeKit accessories are a critical part of my smart home thanks to rock-solid reliability and ease of use. I rely on Eve's accessories every day for securing my home, keeping my garden hydrated, and powering appliances like fans and air purifiers. However, Eve's HomeKit accessories command a premium price, so the best time to stock up is during shopping events like Black Friday.

This year, Eve is offering up to 40% off of its smart plugs, sensors, and more, so if you want expand your HomeKit empire, now is the time.

Automate everything

Eve's HomeKit line covers just about every accessory category available. From smart plugs to sprinkler controllers you can automate your entire home. The Eve Energy can make all of those older devices like heaters and coffee makers instantly smart with Home app and voice controls through Siri, and through automation they spring to life according to your routine.

Security is another major benefit of making your home smart, and Eve has plenty of HomeKit accessories to ensure that you home is safe and secure. The Eve Door and Window contact sensor keeps your entry areas safe by sending notifications when one opens or closes. You can even use your HomePod as a HomeKit alarm through automation with an Eve Door and Window sensor and just a few taps in the Home app.

Other security accessories include the Eve Water Guard, which monitors areas for any potential water leaks, and the Eve Cam, which keeps an your home with advanced HomeKit Secure Video features.

Once you stock up on Eve's HomeKit accessories, be sure to take a look at our Apple Black Friday deal roundup that can help you save more on other critical pieces of the smart home puzzle like the Apple TV. Also, don't miss our massive guide to the best Black Friday deals for even more smart home ideas and accessories.