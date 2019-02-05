First announced at CES last month, the HomeKit-enabled Light Strip from Eve is now available to order at Amazon and direct at Eve.

You'll most likely know Eve for the company's range of HomeKit-enabled smart home devices that includes everything from air quality sensors to smart light switches and door and window sensors. Its Light Strip is going up against the likes of Philips Hue and is being called the brightest HomeKit LED strip to date. Offering over 1,800 lumens of light, the accessory provides a full spectrum of white as well as millions of color options.

Measuring 6.6 feet, the light strip can be cut into 1-foot pieces or extended up to 32.8 feet for added flexibility. Thanks to HomeKit integration, you can easily control your lights from the Home or Eve apps on your Apple devices or with just your voice using Siri. It's also competitively priced in comparison to Philips Hue and doesn't require a bridge to function.

The Light Strip itself is on sale now for $79.95 and the extensions are available at $50 each. You can also order the Eve Light Strip at Amazon UK and Amazon Canada.

