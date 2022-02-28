The show that just can't stop winning awards was at it again during the SAG Awards ceremony yesterday with Apple TV's Ted Lasso picking up both personal and collective awards.

The hugely popular Apple TV+ show was able to match CODA in winning two awards.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"

These are far from the only awards that Ted Lasso and Sudeikis have picked up, something Apple alluded to in its press release.

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy "Ted Lasso" was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored in 2021 with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three Critics Choice Awards last year.

Ted Lasso tells the story of "a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer" and has proven massively popular among critics and viewers alike. If you aren't yet an Apple TV+ subscriber some would argue the show is worth paying for alone.

