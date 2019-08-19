Nintendo Switch may not have been the biggest presence at Gamescom this year, but it was one of the most thrilling. Not only did we get some old classics to add to Nintendo's portable console, but some completely brand new indies. For this list, we'll include all the new games that Nintendo announced either during Nintendo Indie World showcase or the opening show. Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest was originally released during 2015, but a remastered version with new areas, abilities and modes came out a year later. This version, titled Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. Ori and the Blind Forest is set to release on September 27th, 2019. Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain is a rogue-like that has already made plenty of waves when it was first released on the PC. With Risk of Rain 2, you can either play by yourself or with a group of friends. Sound good? It'll be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer, so make sure to recruit your friends before diving into this fun game. Eastward

Eastward stood out to us during the Indies Showcase, and we're eager to know more about it. Described as an action-adventure game with inspiration from 90's Japanese animation, you'll be put in the shoes of a hard-working miner and a small girl named Sam as they investigate the post-apocalyptic world they live in. Eastward is set to come out on Nintendo Switch in 2020. Freedom Finger

Freedom Finger is one of those games that you just don't think exists, but you're pleasantly surprised to find out otherwise. In this game, you'll control a finger that shoots, punches and blasts anything that gets in its way. Freedom Finger is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2019. Röki

In Röki, you'll follow the protagonist Tove as she tries to save her family, all while encountering various amount of mythical creatures along the way. Röki is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch in Winter 2019. Torchlight II

Torchlight II allows you to crawl through dungeons and kick monster butt with your friends on PC, so why not bring that onto the Nintendo Switch? Thankfully, developers Runic Games agrees with us and you'll be able to play Torchlight II on your Nintendo Switch. Torchlight II is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch on September 3rd, 2019. Skater XL

This game may not be Tony Hawk, but if you love to skate in hyperrealistic environments then Skater XL may be the game for you. Skater XL is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT is known for its unique visuals and incredible gameplay. In a game like this, time only happens whenever you move, allowing you to strategize just which way you can beat your enemy. Thankfully, you won't have to wait for SUPERHOT as it's out on the Nintendo Switch today! Hotline Miami Collection Edition

Hotline Miami Collection Edition brings Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number to the Nintendo Switch, where you'll be able to immerse yourself in the colorful, top-down shooter game from Devolver Digital. Like SUPERHOT, you can play Hotline Miami Collection Edition on your Nintendo Switch right away. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 was already announced earlier this year, but we're always happy to see more of Geralt and his friends on our screens. The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch will be released on October 15th, 2019. Other games announced at Gamescom 2019 Here's what else Nintendo has announced so far: Youropa - Available Winter 2019

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - February 2020

The Touryst - November 2019

Skellboy - December 3

EarthNight - TBA 2019 Blasphemous - Sep 26

Close to the Sun - TBA 2019

Cat Quest II - Fall 2019

Spiritfarer - Spring 2020

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - Oct 8

Creature in the Well - Sep 6

One Finger Death Punch 2 - Dec 2

Best Friend Forever - Feb 14, 2020

Phogs! - Early 2020

What the Golf? - Winter 2019

Kine - 2019

Hybercharge: Unboxed - Winter 2019

Northgard - Sep 26

Sparklite - Fall 2019

Munchkin: Quacked Quest - Fall 2019 More will be added to the list if necessary.