Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature combines the power of iCloud with the privacy focus that the company is famous for. HomeKit Secure Video allows camera owners 10 days of free recording using an existing iCloud storage plan, and does not count toward your storage limits. Here is our list of all the HomeKit security cameras that will support the Secure Video feature this fall.
It's Flexible: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security CameraStaff Favorite
Logitech's Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Camera provides up to 1080p video recording and includes a built in microphone for speaking with those around your home. Logitech also offers several unique mounting options for the Circle 2, including a plug mount for easy placement and a window mount allowing the camera to be attached directly to glass, making it the most flexible HomeKit camera on the market.
Lights, camera, action: Netatmo Presence Smart Outdoor Security Camera
The Netatmo Presence Smart Outdoor Security Camera is the only HomeKit camera on the market that is designed to look like an existing outdoor light fixture. The camera is weatherproofm plus it features a large floodlight that can be toggled on and off with motion events or through an App. The presence camera uses AI to determine what is passing by, and it will distinguish events based on whether motion was from humans, cars, or pets.
A welcome guest: Netatmo Welcome Smart Indoor Security Camera
The Netatmo Welcome Smart Indoor Security Camera is more than just your average camera. The gold exterior of the camera makes it a conversation piece within the home, and does not look like a traditional security camera. Netatmo's camera can provide motion based alerts with recordings, and it can also pick up on alarms throughout the home, such as a security system or smoke detector.
Ring my bell: Robin ProLine Video Doorbell
Robin's ProLine Video Doorbell features a 130 degree wide angle camera perfect for keeping an eye on your front door. The ProLine Doorbell records video at 720p resolution, and even includes a custom engraved name plate complete with a backlight to greet your visitors.
Keeping tabs
Adding a HomeKit Secure Video enabled camera is a great way to keep tabs on what is most important to you. Several options are available on the market already including indoor, outdoor, and video doorbell cameras. Logitech's Circle 2 Wired Indoor/Outdoor Camera is a staff favorite thanks to its flexible mounting options, 1080p recording, and built-in microphone. Logitech offers a plug mount for ditching wires, as well as a window mount which is perfect for places where a fixed mount is not available.
Looking for a permanent built-in solution? The Netatmo Presence is a unique option that combines a floodlight with a high resolution camera. Best of all, because it is designed to replace existing light fixtures, it can be powered using electrical wires already installed outside of your home.
