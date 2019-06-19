Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature combines the power of iCloud with the privacy focus that the company is famous for. HomeKit Secure Video allows camera owners 10 days of free recording using an existing iCloud storage plan, and does not count toward your storage limits. Here is our list of all the HomeKit security cameras that will support the Secure Video feature this fall.

Keeping tabs

Adding a HomeKit Secure Video enabled camera is a great way to keep tabs on what is most important to you. Several options are available on the market already including indoor, outdoor, and video doorbell cameras. Logitech's Circle 2 Wired Indoor/Outdoor Camera is a staff favorite thanks to its flexible mounting options, 1080p recording, and built-in microphone. Logitech offers a plug mount for ditching wires, as well as a window mount which is perfect for places where a fixed mount is not available.

Looking for a permanent built-in solution? The Netatmo Presence is a unique option that combines a floodlight with a high resolution camera. Best of all, because it is designed to replace existing light fixtures, it can be powered using electrical wires already installed outside of your home.

