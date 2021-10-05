While new features for Apple's virtual assistant may get overlooked amongst all of the hype of the annual updates to iOS, Siri's most recent changes are pretty significant when it comes to the HomePod. In HomePod software 15, Siri is getting even smarter thanks to deeper Apple TV integration, HomeKit scheduling options, automatic response volume adjustments, and more, making it the best way to control our home's hands-free. Here's everything Siri can do with HomePod software 15.

Apple TV controls

If you own an Apple TV in your home, Siri on the HomePod makes it even easier to kick off your next binge-watching session with HomePod software 15. Now, using just your voice, you can summon the latest episode of Ted Lasso on-demand, and Siri will beam it straight to the big screen. Plus, if your TV or home theater setup supports HDMI-CEC, Siri will automatically power on and set everything to the correct input. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Of course, Siri's Apple TV and HomePod capabilities don't stop once your content begins playing. You can tell Siri through your HomePod to pause the on-screen action or to crank up the volume, all without having to fumble around for your phone. You can even tell Siri to open Apple TV apps with your HomePod, so you can keep tabs on your favorite team if a game is on while watching a movie. Smart volume

As much as we love Siri on the HomePod, before HomePod software 15, Apple's virtual assistant wasn't the most discreet when it came to responding to our queries. That all changes with the latest update, with Siri gaining the ability to automatically adjust response volume based on the sound of your voice. So if you ask Siri to turn off the lights in a softer voice at night, Siri will do so without waking everyone up. Siri also takes other conditions into account when choosing an appropriate volume for responses. During a query, Siri will recognize if music is playing or if there are any background environmental noises and adjust accordingly. HomeKit scheduling