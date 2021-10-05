While new features for Apple's virtual assistant may get overlooked amongst all of the hype of the annual updates to iOS, Siri's most recent changes are pretty significant when it comes to the HomePod. In HomePod software 15, Siri is getting even smarter thanks to deeper Apple TV integration, HomeKit scheduling options, automatic response volume adjustments, and more, making it the best way to control our home's hands-free. Here's everything Siri can do with HomePod software 15.
Apple TV controls
If you own an Apple TV in your home, Siri on the HomePod makes it even easier to kick off your next binge-watching session with HomePod software 15. Now, using just your voice, you can summon the latest episode of Ted Lasso on-demand, and Siri will beam it straight to the big screen. Plus, if your TV or home theater setup supports HDMI-CEC, Siri will automatically power on and set everything to the correct input.
Of course, Siri's Apple TV and HomePod capabilities don't stop once your content begins playing. You can tell Siri through your HomePod to pause the on-screen action or to crank up the volume, all without having to fumble around for your phone. You can even tell Siri to open Apple TV apps with your HomePod, so you can keep tabs on your favorite team if a game is on while watching a movie.
Smart volume
As much as we love Siri on the HomePod, before HomePod software 15, Apple's virtual assistant wasn't the most discreet when it came to responding to our queries. That all changes with the latest update, with Siri gaining the ability to automatically adjust response volume based on the sound of your voice. So if you ask Siri to turn off the lights in a softer voice at night, Siri will do so without waking everyone up.
Siri also takes other conditions into account when choosing an appropriate volume for responses. During a query, Siri will recognize if music is playing or if there are any background environmental noises and adjust accordingly.
HomeKit scheduling
Of course, controlling HomeKit accessories with just a shout to Siri is also a significant part of the HomePod experience — and with new scheduling options, it gets even better. After updating your HomePod to software 15, you can ask Siri to perform tasks later in the day or when you arrive at a location, and Apple's virtual assistant will create a one-time schedule based on your command.
For instance, you can say, "Hey Siri — turn off the outdoor lights at 9:00" or "Hey Siri — set the living room lights to blue when I get home," and your HomeKit light bulbs will automatically adjust. Not only is using your voice to create a schedule more convenient than setting up automation in the Home app, but it also serves as a way to ensure that accessories are not on overnight or when you are not around.
Siri-enabled accessories
Finally, Siri is coming to more parts of your home thanks to the latest HomePod update. Soon, you will be able to utilize microphones built-into devices like HomeKit thermostats or AirPlay 2 speakers to summon Apple's virtual assistant just like you do with your HomePod.
Siri, through third-party accessories, isn't just limited to specific interactions either. You will be able to send messages, add reminders to your shopping list, control HomeKit accessories, or get everyone's attention in your home through Intercom.
While other devices will respond to your voice command and display feedback, your HomePod will be doing all of the heavy lifting quietly in the background. This method enables the convenience of having Siri everywhere while still maintaining your privacy with local on-device processing.
Questions?
What is your favorite Siri command to use with your HomePod? Are you excited to try these new features in your home? Be sure to update your HomePod software to get these useful new capabilities.
