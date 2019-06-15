Everything you can do with Voice Control on iPhone and iPad

Voice Control is a new accessibility feature coming to iOS 13 that lets you speak commands to your iPhone or iPad to do just about anything. From launching apps, adjusting volume, editing text, rebooting your iPhone or iPad, and many more commands, you can do it all with just your voice in iOS 13. Here's every command we've seen in the iOS 13 beta so far!

Basic Navigation

When it comes to navigating your iPhone or iPad, these commands will help you get around to different screens and apps and help you go through menus and lists.