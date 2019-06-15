Everything you can do with Voice Control on iPhone and iPad

Voice Control is a new accessibility feature coming to iOS 13 that lets you speak commands to your iPhone or iPad to do just about anything. From launching apps, adjusting volume, editing text, rebooting your iPhone or iPad, and many more commands, you can do it all with just your voice in iOS 13. Here's every command we've seen in the iOS 13 beta so far!

Basic Navigation

When it comes to navigating your iPhone or iPad, these commands will help you get around to different screens and apps and help you go through menus and lists.

Command Action
Open App Switcher Opens App Switcher from any screen
Open Control Center Opens Control Center from any screen
Open Notification Center Opens Notification Center from any screen
Open Spotlight Opens Spotlight from any screen
Open Siri Opens Siri from any screen
Open Launches the desired app from any screen
Go Home Return to Home screen from any screen
Go Back Go back to the previous screen
Tap Taps the desired item
Show me what to say Brings up hints of what commands to use
Show Commands Launches Voice Control settings
Show Vocabulary Opens vocabulary in Voice Control settings
Search for Searches via spotlight for desired phrase
Search web for Searches in Google via Safari for desired phrase
Go to sleep Disables Voice Control temporarily
Wake Up Enables Voice Control from sleeping
Repeat times Repeat previous commands the selected number of times

Basic Gestures

These are commands that can help you input gestures as if you were swiping your fingers, and can accomplish a ton of different tasks.

Command Action
Scroll down Scrolls down page a little bit
Scroll up Scrolls up page a little bit
Scroll to bottom Scrolls to bottom of the page
Scroll to top Scrolls to top of the page
Scroll left Scrolls left on page a little bit
Scroll right Scrolls right on page a little bit
Scroll to left edge Scrolls all the way left on page
Scroll to right edge Scrolls all the way right on page
Zoom in Zoom out on page
Zoom in Zoom out on desired item
Zoom in Zoom out on desired number
Zoom out Zoom in on page
Zoom out Zoom in on desired item
Zoom out Zoom in on desired number
Single Tap Taps screen once
Double Tap Taps screen twice
Double Tap Taps twice on desired item
Double tap Taps twice on desired number
Long Press Long press on screen
Long Press Long press on desired item
Long Press Long press on desired number
Pan down Slowly scroll down a little bit
Pan down Slowly scroll down on desired item
Pan down Slowly scroll down on number
Pan up Slowly scroll down a little bit
Pan up Slowly scroll up on desired item
Pan up Slowly scroll up on number
Pan left Slowly scroll left
Pan left Slowly scroll left on desired item
Pan left Slowly scroll left on number
Pan right Slowly scroll right
Pan right Slowly scroll right on desired item
Pan right Slowly scroll right on number
Rotate left Rotate left on screen
Rotate left Rotate left on desired item
Rotate left Rotate left on number
Rotate right Rotate right on screen
Rotate right Rotate right on desired item
Rotate right Rotate right on number
Swipe down Swipe down on screen
Swipe down Swipe down on desired item
Swipe down Swipe down on number
Swipe up Swipe up on screen
Swipe up Swipe up on desired item
Swipe up Swipe up on number
Swipe left Swipe left on screen
Swipe left Swipe left on desired item
Swipe left Swipe left on number
Swipe right Swipe right on screen
Swipe right Swipe right on desired item
Swipe right Swipe right on number
Two finger tap Tap with two fingers on screen
Two finger tap Tap with two fingers desired item
Two finger tap Tap with two fingers number
Two finger double tap Double tap with two fingers on screen
Two finger double tap Double tap with two fingers desired item
Two finger double tap Double tap with two fingers number
Two finger long Press Long press on screen with two fingers
Two finger long Press Long press on desired item with two fingers
Two finger long Press Long press on desired number with two fingers
Two finger pan down Slowly scroll down a little bit with two fingers
Two finger pan down Slowly scroll down on desired item with two fingers
Two finger pan down Slowly scroll down on number with two fingers
Two finger pan up Slowly scroll down a little bit with two fingers
Two finger pan up Slowly scroll up on desired item with two fingers
Two finger pan up Slowly scroll up on number with two fingers
Two finger pan left Slowly scroll left with two fingers
Two finger pan left Slowly scroll left on desired item with two fingers
Two finger pan left Slowly scroll left on number with two fingers
Two finger pan right Slowly scroll right with two fingers
Two finger pan right Slowly scroll right on desired item with two fingers
Two finger pan right Slowly scroll right on number with two fingers
Two finger swipe down Swipe down on screen with two fingers
Two finger swipe down Swipe down on desired item with two fingers
Two finger swipe down Swipe down on number with two fingers
Two finger swipe up Swipe up on screen with two fingers
Two finger swipe up Swipe up on desired item with two fingers
Two finger swipe up Swipe up on number with two fingers
Two finger swipe left Swipe left on screen with two fingers
Two finger swipe left Swipe left on desired item with two fingers
Two finger swipe left Swipe left on number with two fingers
Two finger swipe right Swipe right on screen with two fingers
Two finger swipe right Swipe right on desired item with two fingers
Two finger swipe right Swipe right on number with two fingers

Overlays

Overlays label the actionable items on the screen with numbers, names, or even a grid so its easier to identify the item on the screen you want to interact with.

Command Action
Show numbers Labels actionable items with numbers
Show numbers continuously Labels actionable items with numbers until hidden
Hide numbers Removes numbers over actionable items
Show names Labels actionable items with names
Show names continuously Labels actionable items with names until hidden
Hide names Removes names over actionable items
Show grid Labels screen in numbered grid
Show grid with columns Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of columns
Show grid with rows Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of rows
Show grid with columns and rows Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of columns and rows
Show grid continuously Labels screen in numbered grid until hidden
Show grid continuously with columns Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of columns until hidden
Show grid continuously with rows Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of rows until hidden
Show grid continuously with columns and rows Labels screen in numbered grid with desired number of columns and rows until hidden
Hide grid Removes numbered grid from screen
Tap Taps number provided by labels
Taps number provided by labels

Advanced Gestures

Some of the more complicated gestures your iPhone or iPad can also be performed using Voice Control.

Command Action
Drag from to Drag item from desired number to desired number
Start drag Start drag on desired item
Start drag Strat drag on desired number
Drop Drop desired item
Drop Drop desired number
Tap and hold Tap and hold on desired item
Tap and hold Tap and hold on desired number
3D Touch 3D Touch on desired item
3D Touch 3D Touch on desired number
Cancel gesture Cancels current gesture

Dictation

Of course, Voice Control can help you type in any sort of message field. You can even insert emoji and the date into conversation easily.

Command Action
Types desired phrase into a text field
emoji Types desire emoji into text field
Insert date Enters current date into text field
Enter that Taps return
Drop Drop desired number

Text Navigation

If you're writing long form — a note, email, etc. — you can navigate around your text by using these commands.

Command Action
Move down Moves cursor down a line
Move up Moves cursor up a line
Move left Moves cursor left one character
Move right Moves cursor right one character
Move to beginning Moves cursor to beginning of text
Move to end Moves cursor to end of text
Move to beginning of word Moves cursor to beginning of current word
Move to end of word Moves cursor to end of current word
Move to beginning of sentence Moves cursor to beginning of current sentence
Move to end of sentence Moves cursor to end of current sentence
Move to beginning of paragraph Moves cursor to beginning of current paragraph
Move to end of paragraph Moves cursor to end of current paragraph
Move to beginning of line Moves cursor to beginning of current line
Move to end of line Moves cursor to end of current line
Move to beginning of selection Moves cursor to beginning of current selection
Move to end of selection Moves cursor to end of current selection
Move forward characters Moves cursor forward desired number of characters
Move back characters Moves cursor back desired number of characters
Move forward words Moves cursor forward desired number of words
Move back words Moves cursor back desired number of words
Move forward sentences Moves cursor forward desired number of sentences
Move back sentences Moves cursor back desired number of sentences
Move forward paragraphs Moves cursor forward desired number of paragraphs
Move back paragraphs Moves cursor back desired number of paragraphs
Move forward lines Moves cursor forward desired number of lines
Move back lines Moves cursor back desired number of lines
Move forward lines Moves cursor forward desired number of lines
Move back lines Moves cursor back desired number of lines
Move before Moves cursor before chosen phrase
Move after Moves cursor after chosen phrase

Text Selection

If you're trying to select words and or phrases in your text, emails, notes or other form of writing on your iPhone and iPad, these are the commands that will help you out.

Command Action
Select all Selects all text
Select Selects desired phrase
Select through Selects all text between the given phrases
Select emoji Selects desired emoji
Select previous Selects previous instance of word or phrase
Select next Selects next instance of word or phrase
Select character Selects current character
Select previous character Selects previous character
Select next character Selects next character
Select word Selects current word
Select previous word Selects previous word
Select next word Selects next word
Select sentence Selects current sentence
Select previous sentence Selects previous sentence
Select next sentence Selects next sentence
Select paragraph Selects current paragraph
Select previous paragraph Selects previous paragraph
Select next sentence Selects next paragraph
Select line Selects current line
Select previous line Selects previous line
Select next line Selects next line
Select previous characters Selects the previously chosen amount of characters
Select next characters Selects the next chosen amount of characters
Select previous words Selects the previously chosen amount of words
Select next words Selects the next chosen amount of words
Select previous sentences Selects the previously chosen amount of sentences
Select next sentences Selects the next chosen amount of sentences
Select previous paragraphs Selects the previously chosen amount of paragraphs
Select next paragraphs Selects the next chosen amount of paragraphs
Select previous lines Selects the previously chosen amount of lines
Select next lines Selects the next chosen amount of lines
Extend selection characters Extends selection forward by chosen amount of characters
Extend selection back characters Extends selection back by chosen amount of characters
Extend selection words Extends selection forward by chosen amount of words
Extend selection back words Extends selection back by chosen amount of words
Extend selection sentences Extends selection forward by chosen amount of sentences
Extend selection back sentences Extends selection back by chosen amount of sentences
Extend selection paragraphs Extends selection forward by chosen amount of paragraphs
Extend selection back paragraphs Extends selection back by chosen amount of paragraphs
Extend selection lines Extends selection forward by chosen amount of lines
Extend selection back lines Extends selection back by chosen amount of lines
Deselect that Deselect current selection

Text Editing

Copying, pasting, cutting, and replacing text are just some of the text editing option Voice Control can help you out with.

Command Action
Replace with Replaces phrase with new desired phrase
Insert before Inserts desired phrase before a phrase
Insert after Inserts desired phrase after a phrase
Correct that Corrects current selection
Correct Corrects desired phrase
Undo that Undo last input
Redo that Redo last Undo action
Cut that Cut current selection
Copy that Copy current selection
Paste that Paste from clipboard
Capitalize that Capitalize current selection
Capitalize Capitalize desired phrase
Lowercase that Lowercase current selection
Lowercase Lowercase desired phrase
Uppercase that Uppercase current selection
Uppercase Uppercase desired phrase
Bold that Bold current selection
Bold Bold desired phrase
Italicize that Italicize current selection
Italicize Italicize desired phrase
Underline that Underline current selection
Underline Underline desired phrase

Text Deletion

If you ever need to delete a word, sentences, paragraph or any other part of your writing, these are the Voice Control commands you can use.

Command Action
Delete that Delete current selection
Delete all Delete all text
Delete Delete desired phrase
Delete character Deletes current character
Delete previous character Deletes previous character
Delete next character Deletes next character
Delete word Deletes current word
Delete previous word Deletes previous word
Delete next word Deletes next word
Delete sentence Deletes current sentence
Delete previous sentence Deletes previous sentence
Delete next sentence Deletes next sentence
Delete paragraph Deletes current paragraph
Delete previous paragraph Deletes previous paragraph
Delete next sentence Deletes next paragraph
Delete line Deletes current line
Delete previous line Deletes previous line
Delete next line Deletes next line
Delete previous characters Deletes the previous chosen amount of characters
Delete next characters Deletes the next chosen amount of characters
Delete previous words Deletes the previous chosen amount of words
Delete next words Deletes the next chosen amount of words
Delete previous sentences Deletes the previous chosen amount of sentences
Delete next sentences Deletes the next chosen amount of sentences
Delete previous paragraphs Deletes the previous chosen amount of paragraphs
Delete next paragraphs Deletes the next chosen amount of paragraphs
Delete previous lines Deletes the previous chosen amount of lines
Delete next lines Deletes the next chosen amount of lines

Device commands

Device commands all you to perform actions that your iPhone and iPad can do such as adjusting volume, rotating the screen, and even taking screenshots.

Command Action
Turn down Volume Turn volume down a bit
Turn up Volume Turn volume up a bit
Mute sound Mute device
Unmute sound Unmute device
Rotate to landscape Rotate to landscape orientation where applicable
Rotate to portrait Rotate to portrait orientation where applicable
Lock screen Lock device
Make emergency call Makes emergency call
Shake device Shakes device
Triple press home button Triple press the home button on applicable devices
Take screenshot Takes screenshot of current screen
Reboot device Reboot device

Accessibility

Of course, Voice Control can help you turn on and off all the Accessibility features.

Command Action
Turn off Voice Control Disables Voice Control
Turn on AssistiveTouch Enables AssistiveTouch
Turn off AssistiveTouch Disables AssistiveTouch
Turn on Classic Invert Colors Enables Classic Invert Colors
Turn off Classic Invert Colors Disables Classic Invert Colors
Turn on Smart Invert Colors Enables Smart Invert Colors
Turn off Smart Invert Colors Disables Smart Invert Colors
Turn on Color Filters Enables Color Filters
Turn off Color Filters Disables Color Filters
Turn on Reduce White Point Enables Reduce White Point
Turn off Reduce White Point Disables Reduce White Point
Turn on Switch Control Enables Switch Control
Turn off Switch Control Disables Switch Control
Turn on VoiceOver Enables VoiceOver
Turn off VoiceOver Disables VoiceOver
Turn on Zoom Enables Zoom
Turn off Zoom Disables Zoom
Turn on VoiceOver Enables VoiceOver
Turn off VoiceOver Disables VoiceOver
Turn on Full Keyboard Access Enables Full Keyboard Access
Turn off Full Keyboard Access Disables Full Keyboard Access

Any commands we forgot?

Have you been using Voice Control and come across a command not listed here? Let us know in the comments down below!

