Typically, selling around $150, the Jabra Elite 75t are down to $100 for Prime Day, making for a great deal on an excellent pair of headphones. We love these headphones so much that we actually named them as one of our best workout headphones for iPhone and Apple Watch .

We all know that headphones can be expensive, especially a good pair of wireless earbuds , but the Jabra Elite 75t are one of our favorite options. Jabra usually doesn't cost quite as much as other brands, but this Prime Day, they are letting you save big with $50 off the Jabra Elite 75t.

Save $50 this Prime Day on some of the best workout earbuds money can buy. With a IP57 water resistance rating, excellent sound quality, a superb transparency mode, and a wonderful companion app that lets you custom your sound, nothing is missing from the Jabra Elite 75t.

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds feature onboard playback/call/Siri controls, and there are no annoying wires to get in your way while you work out. These are made to stay in your ears, no matter what. They come with 7.5 hours of battery life, which isn't the longest out there, but the charging case has an extra 21 hours of battery. Plus, it has a fast-charge feature, which gives you an hour of battery after charging for just 15 minutes, so it's easy to top up when you need it.

The Jabra Sound+ app is one of the best companion apps I have ever used with any headphones. The ability to use Jabra's Hear Through feature (basically Transparency mode) to let some of the sounds from around you penetrate through your music is fantastic for commuting!

It's important to note that there's a newer version of these headphones — the Jabra Elite 85t — but, in our opinion, the 75t are a better deal. A big part of why is because the 75ts have a better IP rating and longer battery life than the newer buds, making them far more useful as a pair of workout headphones.

Lastly, the sound quality is superb. The bass performance is far better than you might think a pair of earbuds can offer, but it's not too powerful that it drowns out the mids and highs. Plus, the build quality and design allow you to get a perfect seal in your ears, which helps with sound quality immensely.

