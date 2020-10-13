What you need to know
- Facebook Messenger is getting a tweaked icon to match the Instagram colors today.
- New themes are also coming, allowing for expanded customization.
- Facebook says that cross-app messaging with Instagram should hit all North American users "soon."
Facebook recently announced a merger with Instagram a few weeks ago, and now it's tweaking Messenger to reflect that. It has dropped Messenger's iconic blue for a shade that's closer to the multicolored hue you'll find in Instagram. This covers all the places you'd have found the blue from the default chat theme to the logo. Facebook has also added new themes, including Pride, Love, and Tie-dye.
Facebook's Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger said:
10 million people customize their conversations every day so we know that personalization is important when it comes to how you connect. Along with our new logo and default chat color, we're also rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that are coming soon, making your chats fun and personalized has never been easier.
As for the company's cross-app integration with Instagram, it's coming for users in North America "soon." Facebook previously declined to say where it would be rolling out the change, so it's nice to see some clarity on that. The new Messenger update is available now on mobile app stores.
Facebook Messenger
Say what you will about Facebook, but this remains one of the best apps for communicating with your friends worldwide.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some more unannounced Big Sur Macs have appeared in the EEC database
Apple has some new Macs coming after unannounced model numbers appeared in the EEC database.
Focused Work gains iOS 14 Home screen widgets to help you stay on track
Focused Work was already a great app to try and stay focused while you're working and studying from home. But the addition of Home screen widgets takes things up a notch.
Apple has restored the Beats landing page on its online store
Is Apple killing off Beats in favor of its own AirPods branding, or will everything just get an Apple logo instead of a Beats one? Nobody knows, but the removal of the Beats landing page is interesting regardless.
Folio cases protect the front and back of your iPhone 8—double the fun!
Looking for a good folio case for your iPhone 8? From luxury leather to affordable wallet-styles, we've got you covered!