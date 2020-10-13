Facebook recently announced a merger with Instagram a few weeks ago, and now it's tweaking Messenger to reflect that. It has dropped Messenger's iconic blue for a shade that's closer to the multicolored hue you'll find in Instagram. This covers all the places you'd have found the blue from the default chat theme to the logo. Facebook has also added new themes, including Pride, Love, and Tie-dye.

Facebook's Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger said:

10 million people customize their conversations every day so we know that personalization is important when it comes to how you connect. Along with our new logo and default chat color, we're also rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that are coming soon, making your chats fun and personalized has never been easier.

As for the company's cross-app integration with Instagram, it's coming for users in North America "soon." Facebook previously declined to say where it would be rolling out the change, so it's nice to see some clarity on that. The new Messenger update is available now on mobile app stores.