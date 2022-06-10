Apple TV+ today announced that its hit AFI Award-winning musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" has been renewed for a second season and will return with new original musical numbers from creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. Stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals.

Schmigadoon! was so successful that it won an AFI Award and picked up a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth for its debut season.

