- Apple TV+ has confirmed that Schmigadoon! has been signed for a second season.
- The popular musical comedy will add Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page to the roster for the second season.
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that it has signed the popular family musical comedy Schmigadoon! for a second season. The show will get new original musical numbers and feature two new cast members in Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.
The Apple TV+ show will return for its second season on an unconfirmed date, but it will continue to feature the cast we know and love from season one including Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, as confirmed by press release.
Apple TV+ today announced that its hit AFI Award-winning musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" has been renewed for a second season and will return with new original musical numbers from creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. Stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.
Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals.
Schmigadoon! was so successful that it won an AFI Award and picked up a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth for its debut season.
Those who have yet to watch the first season of Schmigadoon! can fix that right now — the entire first season is available to stream, although you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch. Those with Apple Music and other Apple services should consider the Apple One subscription bundle as a change to add more services while potentially saving some money.
If you want to enjoy Schmigadoon! and everything Apple TV+ has to offer in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
