One of the standout features of the upcoming iOS 16 update is the ability to put widgets on your Lock Screen while Live Activities will bring more glanceable information to the fore without the need to unlock your iPhone. All of that, says Appel SVP Craig Federighi, is to help people "have a healthy relationship" with their iPhones.

Federighi was speaking during an interview with John Gruber on his The Talk Show podcast. The podcast was filmed live at WWDC22 with Federighi and fellow Apple executive Crag Joswiak joining Gruber on stage. The discussion covers various aspects of Apple and its WWDC22 event, with the big iOS 16 Lock Screen changes coming up early on. Federighi noted that people often unlock their iPhone to get some information — like a sports score, for example — and then find themselves sidetracked and distracted. That's something the new Lock Screen will help avoid, with information available without the need to unlock the iPhone and dive into the app-filled Home Screen.

The full podcast episode is available on YouTube and runs for almost 90 minutes, although it's well worth watching in its entirety if you can. Other subjects discussed include gaming on the Mac, Apple's improvements to CarPlay, and more.

Those looking to take in the Lock Screen discussion can watch the embedded video below — it'll play from the point where Gruber and his guests begin that part of their conversation.