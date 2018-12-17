Fitbit made great efforts with its smartwatch push this year, releasing the excellent Fitbit Versa and continuing to refine its software experience. Eager to end 2018 on a high note, today Fitbit announced that it's now rolling out Fitbit OS 3.0.

Following up on Fitbit OS 2.0 that was released in March, 3.0 focuses on adding even more powerful health-tracking features and even more apps.

When you access your Fitbit Today dashboard, you'll now be able to see your sleep data and a more detailed exercise view so you can access info that was previously limited to the Fitbit app on your phone. Similarly, this is also where you can now log water intake and current weight.

Keeping with new fitness features, Fitbit's also added goal-based exercises for more than 15 different types of workouts, allowing you to push towards burning a certain amount of calories, running a set distance, or staying with a workout for X amount of time. This is something that was available out of the box with the Charge 3, so we're glad to see it made available for the Versa and Ionic.

You can now log your water and weight right on your wrist.

Although not specific to Fitbit OS 3.0, Fitbit's also announcing that 10 new apps that are making their way to the Fitbit App Gallery. Achu Health, Couch to 5K, Genius Wrist, and MySwimPro are available to download starting today, with Charity Miles, FitBark, GOLD'S AMP for Fitbit, MINDBODY, Noonlight, and TRX following in "early 2019."

To make it easier for developers to create even more powerful apps going down the road, Fitbit's introducing its Exercise API and Scientific API. Some early examples of apps that use this tech include Alpine Snow that can track your activity while hitting the slopes and Skateboard that tracks speed, heart rate, and more while skateboarding.

And, last but not least, Fitbit says it'll make menstrual cycle trends available in the Fitbit app in early 2019 so that women can, "see your menstrual cycle data, logged symptoms and trends all in one place no matter what Fitbit device you use."

Fitbit OS 3.0 is making its way to the Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic, and Fitbit Ionic: Adidas Edition starting today.

