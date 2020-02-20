What you need to know
- Fitbit has rolled out blood oxygen monitoring to more of its users.
- It has increased availability in the US and activated the feature in the UK and Canada
- the feature is available on the Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Ionic and Charge 3 models.
Fitbit has started to roll out blood oxygen monitoring to more users in the US, as well as to the UK and Canada for the first time.
According to Tizenhelp:
Fitbit is now activating blood oxygen monitoring feature in more countries. When the company enabled the function it was only available for a small fraction of users in the US to test the functionality. Now the company has released it for the users in the UK & Canada as blood oxygen saturation data has appeared in the app. As we confirmed with many users, it has now available for Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Ionic and Charge 3 wearables.
The feature has also been enabled for more US users, previously it was only available to a small number of users in the country. As noted, the feature is available on the Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Ionic and Charge 3 wearables.
The monitoring of blood oxygen levels through a built-in SpO2 sensor was recently cleared by the FDA and activated by Fitbit. The compatible devices use red and infrared sensors in the back of your Fitbit to shine light onto your blood vessels, analyzing the level of color that bounces back. Based on these readings, Fitbit can give you an accurate estimate of the level of oxygen in your blood.
Measuring this can be helpful in monitoring or predicting conditions like sleep apnea and other breathing conditions.
Our top equipment picks
This SpO2 functionality is available on Fitbit's top-tier smartwatches and fitness bands like the Ionic, Versa line, and Charge 3.
Alexa on your wrist
Fitbit Versa 2
The newest and best smartwatch from Fitbit
The Versa 2 builds on Fitbit's most successful line of smartwatches with five days of battery life and Alexa access at the push of a button.
Fitbit continues to refine its popular Versa line with a more streamlined casing, larger and better screen and enhanced fitness features.
GPS to get you there
Fitbit Ionic
The Fitbit for elite athletes
The Ionic is the only Fitbit to feature built-in GPS, but it also packs a large screen, decent app support, and onboard music storage for long runs or hikes in the wilderness.
The Ionic may be getting a little long in the tooth, but it's still a feature-packed fitness watch. As it ages, its price has come down to be competitive with the Versa 2.
Top tracker
Fitbit Charge 3
For those who don't want a smartwatch for workouts
I think smartwatches are great, but I don't need or want all the distractions they can bring. The Charge 3 gives me all the fitness data I want, and none of the functionality I don't.
