Looking for a health and fitness smartwatch similar to the Apple Watch but cheaper and/or not tied to the iPhone? Now is a great time to grab a Fitbit Versa 2, which shares a lot of features with the Apple Watch.

In a recent review of the Fitbit Versa 2, Daniel Bader said the following: "If the Apple Watch didn't exist, this review would probably go something like this: the Fitbit Versa 2 is the most versatile, low-profile, enjoyable wearable on the market for most iPhone users ... there's so much to like here, including the five-day battery life, the recently-overhauled Fitbit app and growing list of attractive third-party watch faces ... for most casual athletes, the Fitbit Versa 2's fitness and health tracking features are unparalleled and reliable, and that the broad social community makes it possible to feel challenged and empowered even with no one next to you. I'd say that the Versa 2 is an evolutionary but important step in the right direction for the franchise, bringing a better, simpler design, a microphone for tasking Alexa to answer questions, built-in NFC for mobile payments, improved performance, and an attractive OLED display that's relatively easy to read in broad daylight."

Of course, the Apple Watch does exist, and we're not going to tell you that any Fitbit is better than the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is the smartwatch that the rest aspire to. But there's no denying that the Fitbit Versa 2 comes closer than ever, for a far smaller price tag.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently available for under $130 in three colors: Black/Carbon, Bordeaux/Copper Rose, and Petal/Copper Rose.

Still too expensive? Check out the Fitbit Versa Lite, which is on Cyber Monday special for under $100.

