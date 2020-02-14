Can't get your steps to sync with your Fitbit app? It's not just you or your devices. Fitbit appears to be offline in much of North America, Europe, and Australia, according to Down Dector.

For the past hour or so, Fitbit has been experiencing some technical issues, and users have reported that they are unable to sync their devices or even log in to the website. According to the official Fitbit Support Twitter account, the team is working frantically to correct the underlying issue and get the site back up and running as soon as possible.

If you are one of the affected users, don't let this stop you in your tracks. Fitbit's engineers should have the service up and running soon, and you can get back to conquering your friend step challenges in no time.