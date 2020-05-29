While social media marketing gets loads of attention, Google is still the most important source of traffic to any website. But how exactly do you reach the top of the results page? SSEOZI is a platform that helps you optimize your site, with a range of tools for finding and fixing SEO problems. It's simple enough for beginners, yet powerful enough for experts. Right now, you can get lifetime access for just $25.
To produce relevant results, search engines analyze every single aspect of each page. If any part of your website doesn't shape up, you'll have a hard time claiming the top spot on the results page — and that link attracts nearly a third of all available clicks.
Search engine optimization can seem like a complicated process, but SSEOZI makes it simple. This powerful suite of tools shows you where you rank on Google and Bing, where your competitors rank, and what is holding you back.
SSEOZI also helps you identify what people are looking for when they visit your website. Alongside each keyword, you can see the monthly search volume, CPC, and percentage of your total searches.
Lifetime access is worth $49, but you can get started now for just $25.
