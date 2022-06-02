Available to stream on Apple TV+ now, The Essex Serpent is the latest in a line of must-watch shows but throughout the season it's the costumes that stand out almost as much as the stars. This promo video discusses the change one character's costume brings about in particular.

Apple TV+ has today released a new promo video for the period drama The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. The video takes a closer look at the costumes the pair wear and what they mean to the story through the show's first season.

Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, #TheEssexSerpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Through the first season, we see Danes' character Cora change in more ways than one. What starts out as a very straight-laced character, with clothes to match, soon changes into someone who goes on a journey of discovery — and her wardrobe reflects that. It's a similar story for other characters and you can see how it all pans out in the Apple TV+ show right now.

You'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, of course.

