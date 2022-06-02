What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promotional video for The Essex Serpent.
- The video focuses on the impact clothing has on the show's characters.
- The Essex Serpent is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
Apple TV+ has today released a new promo video for the period drama The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. The video takes a closer look at the costumes the pair wear and what they mean to the story through the show's first season.
Available to stream on Apple TV+ now, The Essex Serpent is the latest in a line of must-watch shows but throughout the season it's the costumes that stand out almost as much as the stars. This promo video discusses the change one character's costume brings about in particular.
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, #TheEssexSerpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
Through the first season, we see Danes' character Cora change in more ways than one. What starts out as a very straight-laced character, with clothes to match, soon changes into someone who goes on a journey of discovery — and her wardrobe reflects that. It's a similar story for other characters and you can see how it all pans out in the Apple TV+ show right now.
You'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, of course, but it's great value at just $4.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle which is a no-brainer for fans of Apple Music and other Apple services.
If you want to enjoy The Essex Serpent in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Apple TV+ psychological thriller Surface premieres July 29
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that the upcoming psychological thriller Surface will get its global premiere on July 29, 2022. The new show will have three episodes released on launch day with a new one arriving weekly every Friday after that.
Review: Mac Studio is the best Apple silicon Mac yet, with a niche audience
Apple thought somewhat out of the box when designing the Mac Studio. And yet, despite the impressive internals, this isn't a Mac for most computer buyers, if only because of the steep price point.
UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.