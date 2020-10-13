Apple is currently rumored to be unveiling its own set of noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio, but not only will they be potentially delayed until next year, but they may also come with a price tag of upwards of $600! If that's the case, many people are going to regret waiting and immediately start looking elsewhere for some premium noise-canceling headphones.
If you're in the market for a great set of over-the-ear headphones and you don't want to either wait or pay the price for AirPods Studio, Bose has an insane deal for Prime Day. It is currently selling its Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) headphones for $199. That is a $150 discount from their normal price of $349.99, and they have quickly launched to become the #1 Best Seller for over-the-ear headphones on Amazon right now.
Each of the three colors, including Black, White, and a limited-edition Triple Midnight, are all on sale for the Prime Day price. The QuietComfort series has always sported best-in-class noise cancellation, and everyone I know who uses these headphones raves about their comfort.
Check out all of the features of the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) below:
- Limited Edition, QC35 Series II, Noise Cancelling, Over Ear Headphones in Triple Midnight
- Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
- Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
- Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
- Balanced audio performance at any volume
- Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app
$199 is truly an unbeatable deal for these headphones so, if you are in the market for a fantastic set of over-the-ear headphones and don't want to wait on AirPods Studio, I can't recommend taking advantage of this deal enough.
